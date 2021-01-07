Stocks in the news | PNC Infratech, Wipro, Ceat, Dixon Technologies, IIFL Finance, Lupin

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Wendt | Promoters to sell up to 4.74 percent stake in the company via offer for sale on January 7-8, floor price set at Rs 2,200 per share.

PNC Infratech | Axis MF acquired 22 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 175 per share, Nippon India Mutual Fund 25 lakh shares at same price, BNP Paribas Arbitrage 20.8 lakh shares at same price, Fidelity Asian Values Plc 13,21,824 shares at same price and Fidelity Funds Asian Smaller Companies Pool 30,28,389 shares at same price. However, CN Infrabuild Private Limited sold entire 2,55,34,008 equity shares at Rs 175.12 per share on the BSE.

Dish TV India | 1.84 percent stake pledged by promoter entities Direct Media Distribution Ventures Pvt Ltd & Veena Investments Pvt Ltd has been invoked.

Wipro | The company will announce results for the December quarter on January 13.

Capital Trust | Credit rating of the company and its subsidiary, Capital Trust Microfinance has been reaffirmed by CARE as BBB Negative and the outlook is stable.

Maruti Suzuki | The production in December 2020 increased to 1.55 lakh vehicles, from 1.15 lakh vehicles in same month last year.

Kanpur Plastipack | The company incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) - Bright Choice Venture.

Take Solutions | CARE revised the credit rating of the company to BB+ (Issuer Rating) with Negative outlook, from BBB (Issuer Rating) with a Negative outlook.

Archidply Industries | Company has fixed January 19 as the record date for determining the entitlement and the names of the eligible shareholders / beneficial owners to whom the letter of offer will be sent and who will be eligible to participate in the buyback.

Ramco Systems | Company will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite v5.8 for America's Construction Helicopters Inc. (CHI Aviation), part of Heligroup Inc. and its four operating and three asset-holding entities in the US.

Sterling Tools | ICRA reaffirmed the long-term as well as short term credit ratings of the company.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India | Company concluded the Scheme for its workmen and staff employees and the total financial impact under the Scheme for workmen and staff employees is Rs 1.56 crore towards the settlement under the Scheme. (Image: saint-gobain.co.in)

Ceat | CARE reaffirmed the credit ratings for long term bank facilities, short term bank facilities and commercial paper of the company. (Image: ceat.com)

Dixon Technologies | Company entered into an agreement with Imagine Marketing ('boAt') for manufacturing of twin wireless speakers.

IIFL Finance | CARE reaffirmed its 'AA' rating with outlook Negative to the various debt instruments and long term bank facilities of the company.