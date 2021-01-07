MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Stocks in the news | PNC Infratech, Wipro, Ceat, Dixon Technologies, IIFL Finance, Lupin

Wendt, Dish TV India, Capital Trust, Maruti Suzuki, Kanpur Plastipack, Take Solutions, Archidply Industries, Ramco Systems, Sterling Tools, Saint-Gobain Sekurit India, are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.
Wendt | Promoters to sell up to 4.74 percent stake in company via offer for sale on January 7-8, floor price set at Rs 2,200 per share.
Wendt | Promoters to sell up to 4.74 percent stake in the company via offer for sale on January 7-8, floor price set at Rs 2,200 per share.
PNC Infratech | Axis MF acquired 22 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 175 per share, Nippon India Mutual Fund 25 lakh shares at same price, BNP Paribas Arbitrage 20.8 lakh shares at same price, Fidelity Asian Values Plc 13,21,824 shares at same price and Fidelity Funds Asian Smaller Companies Pool 30,28,389 shares at same price. However, CN Infrabuild Private Limited sold entire 2,55,34,008 equity shares at Rs 175.12 per share on the BSE.
PNC Infratech | Axis MF acquired 22 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 175 per share, Nippon India Mutual Fund 25 lakh shares at same price, BNP Paribas Arbitrage 20.8 lakh shares at same price, Fidelity Asian Values Plc 13,21,824 shares at same price and Fidelity Funds Asian Smaller Companies Pool 30,28,389 shares at same price. However, CN Infrabuild Private Limited sold entire 2,55,34,008 equity shares at Rs 175.12 per share on the BSE.
Dish TV India | 1.84 percent stake pledged by promoter entities Direct Media Distribution Ventures Pvt Ltd & Veena Investments Pvt Ltd has been invoked.
Dish TV India | 1.84 percent stake pledged by promoter entities Direct Media Distribution Ventures Pvt Ltd & Veena Investments Pvt Ltd has been invoked.
Wipro | Company will announce results for the December quarter on January 13.
Wipro | The company will announce results for the December quarter on January 13.
Capital Trust | Credit rating of the company and its subsidiary, Capital Trust Microfinance has been reaffirmed by CARE as BBB Negative and the outlook is stable.
Capital Trust | Credit rating of the company and its subsidiary, Capital Trust Microfinance has been reaffirmed by CARE as BBB Negative and the outlook is stable.
Maruti Suzuki | The production in December 2020 increased to 1.55 lakh vehicles, from 1.15 lakh vehicles in same month last year.
Maruti Suzuki | The production in December 2020 increased to 1.55 lakh vehicles, from 1.15 lakh vehicles in same month last year.
Kanpur Plastipack | Company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) - Bright Choice Venture.
Kanpur Plastipack | The company incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) - Bright Choice Venture.
Take Solutions | CARE revised the credit rating of the company to BB+ (Issuer Rating) with Negative outlook, from BBB (Issuer Rating) with Negative outlook.
Take Solutions | CARE revised the credit rating of the company to BB+ (Issuer Rating) with Negative outlook, from BBB (Issuer Rating) with a Negative outlook.
Archidply Industries | Company has fixed January 19 as the record date for determining the entitlement and the names of the eligible shareholders / beneficial owners to whom the letter of offer will be sent and who will be eligible to participate in the buyback.
Archidply Industries | Company has fixed January 19 as the record date for determining the entitlement and the names of the eligible shareholders / beneficial owners to whom the letter of offer will be sent and who will be eligible to participate in the buyback.
Ramco Systems | Company will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite v5.8 for America's Construction Helicopters Inc. (CHI Aviation), part of Heligroup Inc. and its four operating and three asset-holding entities in the US.
Ramco Systems | Company will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite v5.8 for America's Construction Helicopters Inc. (CHI Aviation), part of Heligroup Inc. and its four operating and three asset-holding entities in the US.
Sterling Tools | ICRA reaffirmed the long-term as well as short term credit ratings of the company.
Sterling Tools | ICRA reaffirmed the long-term as well as short term credit ratings of the company.
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India | Company concluded the Scheme for its workmen and staff employees and the total financial impact under the Scheme for workmen and staff employees is Rs 1.56 crore towards the settlement under the Scheme. (Image: saint-gobain.co.in)
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India | Company concluded the Scheme for its workmen and staff employees and the total financial impact under the Scheme for workmen and staff employees is Rs 1.56 crore towards the settlement under the Scheme. (Image: saint-gobain.co.in)
Ceat | CARE reaffirmed the credit ratings for long term bank facilities, short term bank facilities and commercial paper of the company. (Image: ceat.com)
Ceat | CARE reaffirmed the credit ratings for long term bank facilities, short term bank facilities and commercial paper of the company. (Image: ceat.com)
Dixon Technologies | Company entered into an agreement with Imagine Marketing ('boAt') for manufacturing of twin wireless speakers.
Dixon Technologies | Company entered into an agreement with Imagine Marketing ('boAt') for manufacturing of twin wireless speakers.
IIFL Finance | CARE reaffirmed its 'AA' rating with outlook Negative to the various debt instruments and long term bank facilities of the company.
IIFL Finance | CARE reaffirmed its 'AA' rating with outlook Negative to the various debt instruments and long term bank facilities of the company.
Lupin | Company received approval from USFDA for Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension, which is used to treat bacterial infections.
Lupin | The company received approval from USFDA for Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension, which is used to treat bacterial infections.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Jan 7, 2021 07:35 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.