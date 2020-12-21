Stocks in the news | Infosys, RIL, Affle India, Ujjivan Financial, Oberoi Realty, M&M, PNB, Lupin

Here is a list of stocks in the news today.

Infosys | The company divested 1/3rd of holding in Whoop Inc for around $10 million.

IDBI Bank | The bank closed its QIP issue and set issue price at Rs 38.60 per share.

Punjab National Bank | The bank closed its QIP issue, to issue 107 crore shares at Rs 35.50 per share.

Lupin | The company has received approval from USFDA for Colesevelam hydrochloride tablets which are used to reduce cholesterol.

PVR | The company will raise up to Rs 800 crore via equity.

KPR Mill | The company will invest Rs 500 crore for expansion of sugar mill operations.

Reliance Industries | RIL and BP announced first gas from Asia's deepest project. Project is expected to meet 15 percent of India's gas demand by 2023. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com)

Affle India | Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund acquired 3,92,138 equity shares in the company at Rs 3,755 per share, The Nomura Trust and Banking Co. LTD as the Trustee of Nomura Indian Stock Mother Fund bought 2,51,420 shares at same price and Employees Provident Fund Board Managed by Nomura Asset Management Malaysia SDN BHD bought 1,34,090 shares at same price on the BSE. Affle Holdings Pte Ltd sold 11,66,000 equity shares at Rs 3,756.44 per share.

APL Apollo Tubes | Rohan Gupta acquired 11.25 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 770 per share. However, promoter APL Infrastructure sold same shares at same price on the NSE.

Compuage Infocom | Kitara India Micro Cap Growth Fund sold 4 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 15.27 per share on the NSE.

Indian Terrain Fashions | Malabar India Fund sold 2.15 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 35.54 per share on the NSE.

JK Tyre & Industries | Edgefield Securities sold 16,02,094 shares in the company at Rs 73.14 per share on the NSE. (Image: jktyre.com)

Mindspace Business Parks REIT | The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F acquired 51,19,600 equity shares in company at Rs 321.88 per share on the NSE.

Salzer Electronics | Puja Mukul Varma sold 1,08,575 shares in company at Rs 119.82 per share on the NSE.

Snowman Logistics | Adani Logistics sold another 15,14,628 equity shares in company at Rs 56.54 per share on the NSE.

Lemon Tree Hotels | IVY Icon Solutions LLP bought 1,61,94,924 equity shares in the company at Rs 41.24 per share on the NSE, while WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund acquired 48 lakh equity shares at Rs 41.25 per share and Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Plc bought 78,46,947 shares at same price on the BSE. However, promoter Spank Management Services Private Limited sold 1.35 crore equity shares in company at Rs 41.26 per share on the NSE. Promoter Patanjali Govind Keswani sold 90 lakh shares in company at Rs 41.43 per share on the NSE and 1.85 crore shares at Rs 41.28 per share on the BSE.

Uniphos Enterprises | Chemicals Nerka Chemicals Private Ltd acquired 9 lakh shares in company at Rs 63.7 per share, whereas Arun Chandrasen Ashar sold 8 lakh shares at same price on the BSE. (Image: uniphos-she.com)

AU Small Finance Bank | Westbridge AIF I acquired 59.50 lakh equity shares in company at Rs 911.37 per share, whereas Redwood Investment sold 1,37,02,614 shares at Rs 910.55 per share on the BSE.

India Grid Trust | Company signed a Securities Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of 100 percent in FRV Andhra Pradesh Solar Farm-I Private Limited & FRV India Solar Park II - Private Limited from FRV Solar Holdings XI BV. (Image: indigrid.co.in)

Oberoi Realty | Subsidiary Evenstar Hotels purchased a hotel property in Worli, Mumbai, for Rs 1,040 crore. (Image: oberoirealty.com)

Walchandnagar Industries | Company is set to play a crucial role in 'Gaganyaan' an indigenous mission which will take Indian astronauts to space.

Mahindra & Mahindra | CRISIL reaffirmed long term rating on company's bank loan facilities at AAA/Stable.

Ujjivan Financial Services | CX Partners Fund 1 & Alena reduced stake in the company to 6.95 percent from 8.98 percent earlier.

Kellton Tech Solutions | Promoter Matnic Finvest LLP released pledge on 4.94 percent stake. (Image: Justdial)

Emami | Subsidiary Emami International FZE, Sharjah, disposed its entire stake of 85 percent held in Fravin Pty Ltd, Australia.

Exide Industries | Life Insurance Corporation of India increased stake in company to 5.5 percent from 3.48 percent earlier. (Image: Exide Industries)

Energy Development Company | Government of Arunachal Pradesh terminated the Memorandum of Agreement for execution of TSA-CHU-I lower hydroelectric project and Pakkebung-II hydroelectric project which are being developed by subsidiaries of Arunchal Hydro Power which is an associate of Energy Development Company.

JSW Steel | Company's Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) rating has been upgraded to A- (leadership level) in 2020 from B (management level) in 2019.

RPG Life Sciences | ICRA upgraded ratings to the credit facilities of the company.