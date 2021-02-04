Sensex at new high: These 7 stocks available at minimum 15% discount to their 52-week high

The benchmark index, BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 50,526.39 on February 3 enthused by the Budget 2021 announcements. And the positive global cues also added to the euphoria. Most of the Sensex stocks are now hovering around their 52-week high. But seven stocks among Sensex30 are still available at least at 15 percent discount from their 52-week high level. Most of these stocks have already run up in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

IndusInd Bank | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 975.00, which is still 38 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 1345.95.

NTPC | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 94.25, which is still 26 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 118.85.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 4484.25, which is still 23 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 5514.65.

Reliance Industries | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 1926.45, which is still 23 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2368.80.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 92.90, which is still 18 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 109.75.

Hindustan Unilever | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 2231.85, which is still 17 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2614.00.