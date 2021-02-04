MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Sensex at new high: These 7 stocks available at minimum 15% discount to their 52-week high

Most of the Sensex stocks are now hovering around their 52-week high. Most of these 7 stocks have already run up in FY21 so far

Ritesh Presswala
February 04, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST
The benchmark index, BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 50,526.39 on February 3 enthused by the Budget 2021 announcements. And the positive global cues also added to the euphoria. Most of the Sensex stocks are now hovering around their 52-week high. But seven stocks among Sensex30 are still available at least 15 percent discount from their 52-week high level. Most of these stocks have already run up in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
The benchmark index, BSE Sensex hit an all-time high of 50,526.39 on February 3 enthused by the Budget 2021 announcements. And the positive global cues also added to the euphoria. Most of the Sensex stocks are now hovering around their 52-week high. But seven stocks among Sensex30 are still available at least at 15 percent discount from their 52-week high level. Most of these stocks have already run up in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
IndusInd Bank  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 975.00, which is still 38 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 1345.95.
IndusInd Bank  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 975.00, which is still 38 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 1345.95.
NTPC | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 94.25, which is still 26 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 118.85.
NTPC | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 94.25, which is still 26 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 118.85.
Dr. Reddys Laboratories  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 4484.25, which is still 23 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 5514.65.
Dr. Reddys Laboratories  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 4484.25, which is still 23 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 5514.65.
Reliance Industries  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 1926.45, which is still 23 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2368.80.
Reliance Industries  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 1926.45, which is still 23 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2368.80.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 92.90, which is still 18 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 109.75.
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 92.90, which is still 18 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 109.75.
Hindustan Unilever  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 2231.85, which is still 17 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2614.00.
Hindustan Unilever  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 2231.85, which is still 17 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2614.00.
Asian Paints  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 2463.25, which is still 17 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2871.40.
Asian Paints  | As of February 3, the stock was trading at Rs 2463.25, which is still 17 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2871.40.
'
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Feb 4, 2021 11:52 am

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

Macro Minutes | Economist Rathin Roy decodes the Union Budget 2021 for Moneycontrol

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.