Movers & Shakers: Top 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Indian markets remained under bulls control in the truncated week ended on October 14, achieving new milestones with Sensex crossing 61,000 and Nifty surpasses 18,300 for the first time on the back of positive cues.

Tata Motors | The share price surged 29 percent in the week gone by on the back of reports of private equity firm TPG Group investing Rs 7,500 crore in its wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary. The TPG investment would be made in tranches over a period of 18 months from the date of completion of the first tranche. Also, the company's group global wholesales in Q2FY22, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,51,689, 24 percent higher from Q2FY21. The global wholesales of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY22 were at 89,055, higher by 57 percent and passenger vehicles were at 1,62,634, up 11 percent from Q2FY21.

GOCL Corporation | The stock price gained 33 percent after IDL Explosives Limited (IDLEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of GOCL Corporation, has bagged order from Coal India Limited, A Government of India Undertaking for supply of Bulk Explosives, to be supplied over a period of 2 years i.e. from October 2021 to October 2023.

Inox Wind | The share price added over 28 percent in the last week after the company's net losses narrowed in the quarter ended September 2021. It has posted net loss at Rs 57.5 crore in Q2FY22 versus Rs 76 crore in Q2FY21. Its revenue was down 3.1 percent at Rs 165.8 crore versus Rs 171.1 crore, YoY.

Centrum Capital | CMP: Rs 45.15 | The share price rose 7 percent. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a small finance bank (SFB) licence to the consortium of Centrum Financial Services and Resilient Innovations Private Limited (BharatPe). The new SFB, has been incorporated as ‘Unity Small Finance Bank’. Centrum’s successful MSME and Microfinance businesses shall be merged into Unity Small Finance Bank.

Prime Securities | CMP: Rs 110.05 | The share price rose 27 percent after the company's board approved the issue of up to 45,50,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs 5 each on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 88.75 a share, aggregating to Rs 40,38,12,500, to investors, including Meridian Investments, Anand Jain, Himanshi Kela, McJain Infoservices, Samir Arora and Latika Ahuja.

Radico Khaitan | CMP: Rs 1,173.20 | The share price surged nearly 12 percent. The liquor manufacturer unveiled two new luxury products in the brown and white spirit categories. It has launched Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka and Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Royal Crafted Whisky in the Indian spirits market.

Tata Power | The share price jumped 25 percent after Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, received a “letter of award” to build 100 MW of distributed ground-mounted solar projects for Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). The total order value of the project is Rs 538 crore. The commissioning date of the projects is 12 months.

Schaeffler India | CMP: Rs 7,622 | Schaeffler India share price added 8 percent after the company said its board of directors will meet on October 28, 2021 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and also consider a sub-division of equity shares of the company.

Tata Consultancy Services | The share price declined 8 percent after the company's earnings missed the street estimates. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,624 crore for the second quarter of 2021-22, registering a 14.1 percent on-year growth. Its consolidated revenue during the July-September period stood at Rs 46,867 crore, up 16.8 percent over a year-ago quarter.