MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

IT stocks where Emkay keeps 'buy' tag with an upside of 12-33%

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, Firstsource Solutions are among the top buying ideas of broking house with an upside up to 33 percent.

Rakesh Patil
December 03, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST
IT companies to sustain the growth momentum on the back of strong broad-based demand, robust deal intake/pipeline, and gradual opening up of major economies.
The overall Q2 performance of IT companies was largely in line with estimates, with a -0.5-0.1 percent variation in revenue or net profit. Revenue growth momentum improved for Tier-I and Tier-II companies in Q2FY22 on the back of a broad-based secular demand environment, driven by continued strong demand for digital, cloud, data analytics, 5G, IoT, cybersecurity and AI. Broking house Emkay expect IT companies to sustain the growth momentum on the back of strong broad-based demand, robust deal intake/pipeline, and gradual opening up of major economies.
Tata Consultancy Services | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,641 | Target: Rs 4,100 | Upside: 12 percent
Tata Consultancy Services | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,641 | Target: Rs 4,100 | Upside: 12 percent
Infosys | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,748 | Target: Rs 2,100 | Upside: 20 percent
Infosys | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,748 | Target: Rs 2,100 | Upside: 20 percent
HCL Technologies | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,184 | Target: Rs 1,420 | Upside: 20 percent
HCL Technologies | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,184 | Target: Rs 1,420 | Upside: 20 percent
Tech Mahindra | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,629 | Target: Rs 1,930 | Upside: 18 percent
Tech Mahindra | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,629 | Target: Rs 1,930 | Upside: 18 percent
Mphasis | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,103 | Target: Rs 3,730 | Upside: 20 percent
Mphasis | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,103 | Target: Rs 3,730 | Upside: 20 percent
Persistent Systems | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,390 | Target: Rs 5,000 | Upside: 14 percent
Persistent Systems | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,390 | Target: Rs 5,000 | Upside: 14 percent
Birlasoft | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 488 | Target: Rs 550 | Upside: 12 percent
Birlasoft | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 488 | Target: Rs 550 | Upside: 12 percent
Firstsource Solutions | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 173 | Target: Rs 230 | Upside: 33 percent
Firstsource Solutions | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 173 | Target: Rs 230 | Upside: 33 percent
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Dec 3, 2021 07:18 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.