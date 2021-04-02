IPO corner: 9 companies list on bourses in March; 4 trade below their issue price

It was raining IPOs (initial public offerings) on Dalal Street in March. A total of nine companies listed on the bourses - NSE and BSE. Four out of these nine newly-listed companies were trading below their issue price as of March 31, 2021. In total, these nine companies raised about Rs 6,255 crore. Stocks like MTAR Technologies and Nazara Technologies listed with whopping premiums of 85 percent and 79 percent, respectively. The biggest issue in terms of size was Kalyan Jewellers IPO, which raised Rs 1,175 crore from the primary market. However, it failed to make its investors happy as it listed at a 15 percent discount to the issue price. The stock is still trading below its issue price of Rs 87 per share. The list of nine stocks only considers the companies that were listed in March and excludes the firms that launched their IPO in March but have not listed yet. (Data Source: ACE Equity, Chittorgarh)

Kalyan Jewellers India | On March 31, the stock closed at Rs 68.1, which was a 21.72 percent discount of its issue price of Rs 87. It was listed on March 26 at Rs 73.9, a 15.06 percent discount over the issue price.

Anupam Rasayan India | On March 31, the stock closed at Rs 490.45, which was an 11.63 percent discount of its issue price of Rs 555. It was listed on March 24 at Rs 534.7, a 3.66 percent discount over the issue price.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank | On March 31, the stock closed at Rs 273.8, which was a 10.23 percent discount of its issue price of Rs 305. It was listed on March 26 at Rs 293, a 3.93 percent discount over the issue price.

Craftsman Automation | On March 31, the stock closed at Rs 1417.85, which was a 4.84 percent discount of its issue price of Rs 1490. It was listed on March 25 at Rs 1350, a 9.40 percent discount over the issue price.

Heranba Industries | On March 31, the stock closed at Rs 631.55, which was a 0.73 percent premium of its issue price of Rs 627. It was listed on March 5 at Rs 900, a 43.54 percent premium over the issue price.

Easy Trip Planners Limited | On March 31, the stock closed at Rs 209.55, which was a 12.06 percent premium of its issue price of Rs 187. It was listed on March 19 at Rs 206, a 10.16 percent premium over the issue price.

Nazara Technologies Limited | On March 31, the stock closed at Rs 1464.95, which was a 33.06 percent premium of its issue price of Rs 1101. It was listed on March 30 at Rs 1971, a 79.02 percent premium over the issue price.

Laxmi Organic Industries Limited | On March 31, the stock closed at Rs 174.25, which was a 34.04 percent premium of its issue price of Rs 130. It was listed on March 25 at Rs 156.2, a 20.15 percent premium over the issue price.