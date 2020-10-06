Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 6

On the sectoral front, except IT, FMCG, pharma and energy other indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.5 percent each. Rakesh Patil Market rallied for the fourth straight sessions on October 6 supported by positive global cues. Indices finished the day at 7-month high. The Sensex rose 600.87 points, or 1.54%, to close at 39,574.57, and Nifty was up 159 points, or 1.38%, to end at 11,662.40. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most: Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 144.85 | Share price spiked 8 percent after CLSA reiterated "buy" on the stock. The research firm said Tata Motors can head to Rs 220. It is of the view that JLR has turned FCF positive in Q2 as retail volumes improved with Q2 retail sales broadly in-line with expectations, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. JLR, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, registered retail sales at 1,13,569 vehicles in the quarter ended September 2020, a 50 percent growth over the previous quarter but fell 11.9 percent compared to a year-ago period. Majesco | CMP: Rs 858.95 | Share price ended at 52-week high of Rs 858.95 as a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on October 8, 2020, to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company. HDFC | CMP: Rs 319.75| Share price gained over 5 percent after global research firm CLSA retained its outperform call on the stock, with the target at Rs 2,100 per share. It is of the view that pick-up in growth is stronger than expected, adding that an increase in mortgage spreads is a positive for NII and PPoP growth. However, it feels that the Rs 40,000 crore in builder loan moratorium remains a key overhang, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. JSPL | CMP: Rs 193 | Share price fell 2 percent despite company reported a record 30 percent growth in its consolidated steel sales at 2.41 million tons in Q2FY21 as compared to 1.85 million tons in Q2 FY 20. The company also reported 18 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated steel production with 2.35 million tons in Q2FY21 as compared to 1.99 million tons in Q2FY20. On a standalone basis, the company recorded 29 percent YoY growth in steel sales with 1.93 million tons in Q2FY21 as compared to 1.49 million tons in Q2FY20. Sobha | CMP: Rs 262.15 | Share price jumped over 9 percent after global research firm CLSA retained the outperform rating and raised the target to Rs 270 from Rs 252 per share. The company reported a sharp recovery in its pre-sales to 0.9 million square feet. Industry sales in Bengaluru are still 50 percent below pre-COVID level. CLSA sees a marginal increase in debt due to its dividend payment in Q2 and has increased its presales estimates for FY21-23, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 363 | Share price rose 3.5 percent a day after the company announced the completion of the acquisition of the Krishnapatnam Port Company (KPCL) for an enterprise value of Rs 12,000 crore. APSEZ now has a controlling stake of 75 percent in KPCL, a multi-cargo port in southern Andhra Pradesh. CLSA has upgraded to buy from outperform and raised target to Rs 425 from Rs 386. The acquisition will solidify the company’s hold over the east coast. The company aims to double KPCL’s EBITDA in three years and volumes in five years. Lupin | CMP: Rs 1025.40| The company share ended 1 percent lower despite it received approval for its Dimethyl Fumarate Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA), to market a generic equivalent of Tecfidera Delayed-Release Capsules, 120 mg and 240 mg, of Biogen, Inc. The product is expected to be launched shortly. Infibeam Avenues | CMP: Rs 82.55 | The company share price added 5 percent after company has entered into a definitive agreement with Jio Platforms Limited and its affiliates, to license , customise, maintain and access our Enterprise E-commerce Software and Payments Platform for their business use. Ramco Systems | CMP: Rs 493 | Share price touched 52-week high of Rs 493.10 after Toll Logistics has chosen Ramco Logistics ERP to transform the complete supply chain operations of its Chemicals business division in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, Ramco Logistics will also be rolled out as a unified out-of-the-box ERP across its new businesses in Asia. IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 622.45 | Shares of IndusInd Bank gained more than 3 percent after company's deposit in July-September quarter grew at 10 percent compared to same period last year and 8 percent compared to previous quarter. Advances registered a 2 percent year-on-year growth and 1 percent sequential growth in September quarter. CASA deposit ratio marginally improved sequentially by 30bps to 40.4 percent, but declined by 100 bps YoY. First Published on Oct 6, 2020 04:50 pm