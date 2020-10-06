Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on October 6

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 363 | Share price rose 3.5 percent a day after the company announced the completion of the acquisition of the Krishnapatnam Port Company (KPCL) for an enterprise value of Rs 12,000 crore. APSEZ now has a controlling stake of 75 percent in KPCL, a multi-cargo port in southern Andhra Pradesh. CLSA has upgraded to buy from outperform and raised target to Rs 425 from Rs 386. The acquisition will solidify the company’s hold over the east coast. The company aims to double KPCL’s EBITDA in three years and volumes in five years.