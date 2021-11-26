Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 26

Indian benchmark indices tanked nearly 3 percent each on November 26, spooked by concerns over a possibly vaccine-resistant strain of the coronavirus and weak Asian markets. At close, the Sensex was down 1,687.94 points, or 2.87%, at 57,107.15, and the Nifty was down 509.80 points, or 2.91%, at 17,026.50.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 242.50 | The share was up 7 percent after Brickwork Ratings India revised its outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’. However, foreign portfolio investors BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Societe Generale offloaded 1.1 percent equity stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance through open market transactions on November 25.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys | CMP: Rs 776.95 | The stock price ended in the red on November 26. The board of directors of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys during the day approved the issue of bonus shares— one new equity share of Rs 10 each for every one existing shares of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders on the record date, subject to shareholders' approval.

Aurionpro Solutions | CMP: Rs 226.60 | The scrip was up over 4 percent after the firm entered into a definitive agreement for acquiring a majority stake (51%) in Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt Ltd., a Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh-based company and an innovator with products and solutions in industrial, public safety and mass transit segments.

Ircon International | CMP: Rs 45.45 | The stock ended in the red on November 26. The firm emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of eight-lane access controlled expressway from Shirsad to Akloli Section- SPUR of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bhartmala Pariyojana (Phase 11- Package-XIV). The project is floated by the National Highways Authority of India and the value is approximately Rs 1,124 crore. The completion period of the project is two years.

Unichem Laboratories | CMP: Rs 235.80 | The share jumped over 14 percent after credit rating agency ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating of bank facilities of the company. ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating on the Rs 176-crore bank facilities of Unichem Laboratories to [ICRA] A. The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised to negative from stable.

Tarsons Products | CMP: Rs 818.40 | The share spiked 20 percent to close at Rs 818.40 a share. The life sciences company saw was listed with a 5.74 percent premium on November 26. This is the 52nd company to list on the mainboard in 2021.

Godrej Properties | CMP: Rs 2,090 | The scrip was down over 6 percent as the realty index was one of the top sectors to take a hit on November 26. Godrej Properties purchased 16 acres of land at a strategically located and fastest developing micro-market of Sarjapur, (Bengaluru) to develop a mid-income project, the company said in a press release. The project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 1.5 million square feet saleable area comprising primarily of residential apartments of various configurations, it added.

Jyoti Structures | CMP: Rs 15.85 | The share ended in the red on November 26. Follis Advisory LLP picked up a 10.65 percent stake (7.5 crore shares) in the company through preferential allotment.

Aurobindo Pharma | CMP: Rs 675.10 | The stock price ended in the green on November 26. Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 79,000 equity shares in the company via open market transaction on November 24, increasing its shareholding to 5.01 percent from 4.99 percent.