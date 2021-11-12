Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 12

Benchmark indices broke the three-day losing streak and ended higher with Nifty above 18,000 led by IT, power, and realty stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 767.00 points or 1.28% at 60,686.69, and the Nifty was up 229.20 points or 1.28% at 18,102.80.

Bharat Forge | CMP: Rs 771 | The stock was down over a percent despite reporting net profit of Rs 270.4 crore against loss of Rs 1.3 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue jumped 73.4% at Rs 2,385.6 crore against Rs 1,376 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA at Rs 510 crore against Rs 166.2 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin at 21.4% against 12.1% (YoY).

Abbott India | CMP: Rs 19,747.90 | The stock price ended in the red on November 12. The firm reported Q2 net profit at Rs 192.3 crore versus Rs 180.7 crore, a growth of 6.4 percent YoY and revenue was up 15.8 percent at Rs 1,222.1 crore versus Rs 1,054.9 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 7.8 percent at Rs 259.7 crore versus Rs 240.8 crore and margin was at 21.3 percent versus 22.8 percent, YoY.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 229.60 | The share price was down over 3 percent. The company reported lower consolidated profit at Rs 286.3 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 323.2 crore in Q2FY21, revenue fell to Rs 2,232.8 crore from Rs 2,533.7 crore YoY. The board approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore. The board approved issuance of unsecured and/or secured, listed and/or unlisted, redeemable non-convertible debentures, with or without warrants or any other similar security denominated in rupee, or combination thereof, in one or more tranches for an aggregate amount up to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement or public issue basis or otherwise.

SML Isuzu | CMP: Rs 782 | The share price fell over 5 percent after the company posted net loss at Rs 29.1 crore versus loss of Rs 34.7 crore and revenue was up 93.1% at Rs 232.7 crore versus Rs 120.5 crore, YoY. EBITDA loss was at Rs 16.1 crore against loss of Rs 18.3 crore, YoY.

Railtel Corporation | CMP: Rs 125.60 | The stock ended in the red after the company terminated content on demand-COD contract awarded to Margo Networks. Margo Networks Pvt. Ltd is a subsidiary of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 10.25 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after the company trimmed its loses. The telecom firm posted consolidated net loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 against loss of Rs 7,319.1 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. Its consolidated revenue was up 2.8% at Rs 9,406.4 crore versus Rs 9,152.3 crore, QoQ.

Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 468.10 | The stock added over 3 percent after the firm's consolidated net profit came in at Rs 3,417 crore against Rs 387 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was reported at Rs 47,665 crore against Rs 31,237 crore (YoY).

NBCC | CMP: Rs 47.25 | The share ended in the green after consolidated net profit jumped 68.3% at Rs 72 crore against Rs 42.8 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 38.9% at Rs 1,912.6 crore against Rs 1,376.5 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA at Rs 51.9 crore against Rs 14.8 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 2.7% against 1.1% (YoY).

KNR Constructions | CMP: Rs 287 | The scrip ended in the red after the firm's net profit was down 49.2% at Rs 80.4 crore against Rs 158.4 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 28.4% at Rs 842 crore against Rs 655.9 crore (YoY). EBITDA rose 3.8% at Rs 177.6 crore against Rs 171.1 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 21.1% against 26.1% (YoY). Tax expenses at Rs 43.7 crore against Rs 19.6 crore (YoY).