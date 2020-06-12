Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 12

Among the sectors, the auto index jumped almost 3 percent wile the midcap index gained a percent. IT and power stocks came under pressure. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Benchmark indices witnessed a gap-down opening on June 12 but recovered in late trade. At close, Sensex was up 242.52 points or 0.72% at 33780.89, and the Nifty was up 70.90 points or 0.72% at 9,972.90. About 1,224 shares advanced, 1,226 shares declined and 150 shares remained unchanged. 2/11 Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 510.45 | Share price jumped over 7 percent after the company declared its Q4 results. It posted a massive Rs 3,255 crore of loss in quarter ended March 2020, impacted by write down of investment in Ssangyong and other international subsidiaries. Profit in year-ago quarter was at Rs 969.2 crore. The profit before one-time loss stood at Rs 890 crore for the March quarter against profit of Rs 1,515 crore in same period last year, said the automobile company in its BSE filing. 3/11 Tata Power Company | CMP: Rs 41.75 | The stock price gained over a percent after the company's arm completed sale of 3 cape-sized ships to German company for $213 million. The sale proceeds will be used for reducing debt. 4/11 Caplin Point Laboratories | CMP: Rs 373.10 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent after the company's subsidiary Caplin Steriles was granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Phenylephrine Hydrochloride injection. 5/11 Salasar Techno Engineering | CMP: Rs 113.90 | The share price gained over 4 percent after the company entered into supply agreement with American Tower Corporation (ATC) to provide standard steel telecommunications structures as per ATC specification and telecommunication structures accessories that all African ATC entities will utilize. 6/11 IT stocks | IT stocks fell between 1% and 3% amid reports that the US President Donald Trump is considering suspending a number of employment visas including the H-1B. As per a PTI report, in view of the massive unemployment in America due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trump is considering suspending a number of employment visas. H-1B is the most sought-after among Indian IT professionals. Tech Mahindra was the top loser, down 3 percent, followed by Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS and NIIT Tech. 7/11 Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 5,550 | The stock was up over 2 percent as the company rolled out Bharat Stage-VI compliant S-CNG variant of Celerio, on the lines of the company's vision of Mission Green Million announced at the Auto Expo 2020. 8/11 Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 16,825.10 | It added over 2 percent ahead of its Q4 results. The company is likely to report a double-digit decline in all earnings for the quarter ended March 2020 due to lower sales volumes but a good export growth and positive realisation may offset some of the fall. Brokerages expect Eicher to report around 25 percent year-on-year decline in revenue as well as EBITDA, and around 14 percent fall in profit compared to the year-ago period. 9/11 KNR Constructions | CMP: Rs 196.50 | The share price was down over 2 percent after the company's consolidated net profit declined 27.8 percent to Rs 74.66 crore. Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 93.35 crore in Q4 March 2020. Current tax expense surged 94.2 percent to Rs 31.36 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. Consolidated EBITDA rose 4 percent to Rs 187.43 crore in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 180.57 crore in the corresponding period last year. 10/11 Sundram Fasteners | CMP: Rs 311.85 | Stock price shed 2 percent after the company posted a 52.7 percent fall in its profit before tax at Rs 70.22 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as compared to Rs 148.41 crore during the same period last year. The total income declined 26.95 percent during the quarter to Rs 836.08 crore as compared to Rs 1144.63 crore registered in the corresponding period of the last year. 11/11 IDFC | CMP: Rs 18.25 | The share price gained over 2 percent after the company announced that it has divested entire stake in its step-down subsidiary IDFC Securities for Rs 86 crore. On June 10, IDFC, through its wholly owned subsidiary IDFC Financial Holding Company completed the transaction for sale of its 100 percent equity stake held in IDFC Securities to Dharmesh Mehta along with other investors after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals, it said in a regulatory filing. First Published on Jun 12, 2020 04:46 pm