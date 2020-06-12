Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 12

IT stocks | IT stocks fell between 1% and 3% amid reports that the US President Donald Trump is considering suspending a number of employment visas including the H-1B. As per a PTI report, in view of the massive unemployment in America due to the coronavirus pandemic, Trump is considering suspending a number of employment visas. H-1B is the most sought-after among Indian IT professionals. Tech Mahindra was the top loser, down 3 percent, followed by Wipro, HCL Tech, TCS and NIIT Tech.