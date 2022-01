Indian benchmark indices snapped 5-day gaining momentum and ended flat in the volatile session on January 14. At close, the Sensex was down 12.27 points or 0.02% at 61,223.03, and the Nifty was down 2 points or 0.01% at 18,255.80.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail | CMP: Rs 308.20 | Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail shares touched 52-week high of Rs 312.95 on January 14 but ended marginally lower after company board approved a proposal of acquisition of 51% stake in 'House of Masaba Lifestyle Private limited', the entity which houses apparel, non-apparel, beauty & personal care and accessories business under the brand 'Masaba' by way of entering into a binding term sheet.

Motherson Sumi Systems | CMP: Rs 185.55 | Shares of Motherson Sumi Systems fell 20 percent on January 14 as they traded exclusive of the value of the wiring harness business of the company that will be demerged into a separate listed entity. Last year, Motherson Sumi had announced a restructuring of its business under which the promoter entity will be merged into the existing listed company and will be called Samvardhana Motherson, while the wiring harness business will be demerged. Dealers said that the wiring harness business will be listed on the bourses in two to five weeks and is likely to debut at Rs 60-70 per share.

Mindtree | CMP: Rs 4,545 | The company share price shed over 4 percent despite recorded profit at Rs 437.5 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 398.9 crore in September 2021 quarter, while its revenue jumped to Rs 2,750 crore from Rs 2,586.2 crore, QoQ.

Tata Metaliks | CMP: Rs 886 | The company share price fell 4 percent on January 14 after company reported lower profit at Rs 35.65 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 75.18 crore in December 2020 quarter, however revenue jumped to Rs 689.80 crore from Rs 526.23 crore, YoY.

Hindustan Aeronautics | CMP: Rs 1,367.75| The share price jumped 4 percent after rating agency ICRA has upgraded company's long term rating to AAA from AA+ and also revised outlook to stable from positive.

Ircon International | CMP: Rs 47 | The company share price rose 1 percent after company has incorporated a subsidiary and joint venture company - Ircon Renewable Power Limited - as a special purpose vehicle, for setting up of 500 MW grid connected solar PV project awarded by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited. The company will hold 76% shareholding and 24% by Ayana Renewable Power Private Limited.

Titan Company | CMP: Rs 2,594.90 | The share price declined 1 percent despite Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala increased shareholding to 4.02% (3,57,10,395 equity shares) as of December 2021 quarter, up from 3.80% (3,37,60,395 shares) as of September 2021 quarter. His wife's stake remained at 1.07% (95,40,575 shares) as of December 2021 quarter compared to September 2021 quarter.

Vikas Lifecare | CMP: Rs | The company share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 6.56 and rose 5 percent after company acquired 75% stake in Genesis Gas Solutions, a company engaged in the business developing “smart products” including smart gas meters & power distribution solutions.

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 106.75 | The company share price declined 1 percent despite comoany emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the project worth Rs 829.49 crore. The company had submitted bid to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in respect of the project viz. 'Request for Proposal for Construction of 6 laning from Belgaum to Sankeshwar Bypass of NH-48 in the state of Karnataka on EPC mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Package-I)'.