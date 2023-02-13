Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on February 13

1/11 Benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on February 13 amid selling across the sectors barring capital goods. At close, the Sensex was down 250.86 points or 0.41% at 60,431.84, and the Nifty was down 85.60 points or 0.48% at 17,770.90.

2/11 Oil India Limited | CMP: Rs 242.95 | The stock price jumped over 8 percent after reporting its highest-ever quarterly net profit in the third quarter ended December 2022 on the back of a rise in oil and natural gas prices. The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,746.10 crore compared to Rs 1,244.90 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it said in a statement. OIL earned $88.33 for every barrel of crude oil it produced and sold in the third quarter of the current financial year, up from $78.59 a barrel realisation in the year-ago period. The higher realisations were despite the windfall taxes levied by the government.

3/11 Voltas | CMP: Rs 845.70 | The stock ended in th ered on February 13. Nomura and Jefferies saw further upside in the stock based on its December quarter earnings. The air-conditioning and engineering services provider on February 9 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 110.49 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022 on account of provisioning made on overseas projects. The Tata group firm had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 96.56 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, Voltas said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations was up 11.82 percent to Rs 2,005.61 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,793.59 crore in the year-ago period. Voltas had a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 56.93 crore in the third quarter of FY23. Its expenses on exceptional items were at Rs 137.39 crore.

4/11 Info Edge (India) | CMP: Rs 3,453 | The stock declined over 9 percent after the company posted a net loss of Rs 116.5 crore in the quarter ended December. The net loss in the third quarter were on account of concerns around the uncertainty of the funding environment for 4B Network which resulted in an impairment of Rs 276 crore during Oct-Dec. The management gave an uncertain outlook for the forthcoming quarters. Hitesh Oberoi, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Info Edge said, "While we are seeing a slowdown in the IT hiring, the non-IT hiring market continues to be strong."

5/11 Balkrishna Industries | CMP: Rs 2,044 | The scrip dipped over 11 percent after a disappointing set of earnings for the December quarter prompted investors to shun the stock. The company's earnings for the Oct-Dec period disappointed investors on all three fronts. Net sales declined 5 percent on year to Rs 66,480 crore in Oct-Dec, largely dragged by weak volumes. On the other hand, a high cost inventory dragged the company's EBIDTA margin down 990 basis points year-on-year to 12.4 percent in the December quarter. As the fall in net sales added to the pressure from rising expenditures, the company's bottomline also collapsed 70 percent on year to Rs 100 crore. Forex loss and lower other income also impacted the fall in net profit.

6/11 Coforge | CMP: Rs 4,011.25 | The share price shed over 7 percent as about 60 lakh shares, equating to 9.8 percent stake in Coforge Limited, changed hands through a block deal window on February 13. While the buyers and sellers were not known immediately, it was reported earlier that Hulst BV, an entity controlled by Baring Private Equity, will sell some stake. Sources informed CNBC-Awaaz on February 11 that the base size of the deal would be 4.9 percent, with a greenshoe option to an upsize up to 9.8 percent.

7/11 Bharat Heavy Electricals | CMP: Rs 71.65 | The stock declined over 4 percent despite the state-run engineering firm on February 10 posting a 56.5 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.28 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the firm was Rs 27.02 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. Global research firm Nomura has a 'neutral' call with target at Rs 79 per share, while Morgan Stanley has an 'underweight' call on BHEL with target at Rs 34 per share, an downside of over 50 percent from current level.

8/11 HeidelbergCement India | CMP: Rs 169.95 | The scrip shed over 3 percent after the firm posted 82 percent fall in its Q3 net profit at Rs 5.5 crore versus Rs 30.4 crore. Its revenue was down at Rs 540.1 crore versus Rs 544.5 crore, YoY.

9/11 Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company | CMP: Rs 219.60 | The share price surged over 16 percent after the Sun Pharma subsidiary reported a profit of Rs 10.15 crore in the October-December quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q3FY23) against a loss of Rs 15.84 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company’s revenue from operations more than doubled during the December quarter to Rs 131.09 crore in Q3FY23 as compared to Rs 62.15 in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

10/11 Lupin | CMP: Rs 675.35 | The stock declined over 8 percent on February 13. The firm reported a consolidated profit at Rs 153.5 crore for December 2022 quarter, down 72 percent from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year when it had a high base due to net tax rebate of Rs 382 crore. Impacted by a fall in US sales, consolidated revenue advanced albeit marginally by 3.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,322 crore in Q3FY23. Motilal Oswal downgraded Lupin to 'sell' after the pharmaceutical company reported a slump in the financial results of the third quarter of FY23. The broker said it is slashing Lupin's earning per share (EPS) estimates for FY23, FY24 and FY25 by 41 percent, 6 percent and 5 percent, respectively, after factoring in a "delay in g-Spiriva approval".