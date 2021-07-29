Foreign brokerages keep 'buy' on Bharti Airtel following tariff hike

Bharti Airtel on July 28 announced revisions to its prepaid plans, raising its entry-level pricing by nearly 60 percent. The telecom operator has discontinued its Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge and minimum prepaid packs will now start from Rs 79, with up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage with double the data.

UBS | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 655 | According to the broking firm, the plan tweaks to increase average revenue per user (ARPU). The 4 percent upside to revenues in an optimistic scenario., while EBIDTA acceleration is likely 6 percent due to plan tweaking. UBS expects Vodafone Idea to follow Bharti in tweaking plans.

Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 665 | The tariff hike is the most significant catalyst since 2019. The plan tweaks will lead to +3%/+6% wireless revenue/EBITDA for the company, while there is high likelihood of Vodafone Idea following Bharti’s actions over the next few days.