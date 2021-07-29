MARKET NEWS

Foreign brokerages keep 'buy' on Bharti Airtel following tariff hike

Bharti Airtel has discontinued its Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge and the minimum prepaid packs will now start from Rs 79

Rakesh Patil
July 29, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST
(Source: Reuters)
Bharti Airtel on July 28 announced revisions to its prepaid plans, raising its entry-level pricing by nearly 60 percent. The telecom operator has discontinued its Rs 49 entry-level prepaid recharge and minimum prepaid packs will now start from Rs 79, with up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage with double the data.
UBS | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 655 | According to broking firm, the plan tweaks to increase ARPU is continue. The 4 percent upside to revenues in an optimistic scenario., while EBIDTA acceleration likely of 6 percent due to plan tweaking. However, UBS expect Vodafone Idea to follow Bharti in tweaking plans.
Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 665 | The tariff hike is the most significant catalyst since 2019. The plan tweaks will lead to +3%/+6% wireless revenue/EBITDA for the company, while there is high likelihood of Vodafone Idea following Bharti’s actions over the next few days.
Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 660 | There is another targeted hike in the low-end 2G segment, which could provide a further 2% benefit to mobile revenues. Citi estimate this segment contributes 5 percent to the company’s overall mobile revenues
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.