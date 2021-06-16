MARKET NEWS

Consistent Losers: These 7 stocks with m-cap over Rs 10,000 crore have fallen up to 13% in last 5 days

Adani Ports, ITC and Bajaj Auto are on the list

Ritesh Presswala
June 16, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
Benchmark indices extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive session on June 15, ending at fresh record closing levels. The Sensex closed at 52,773.05 and the Nifty ended at 15,869.30. In the last 4 out of 5 trading sessions, the benchmark indices closed in the green. On the contrary, 12 stocks among BSE500 constituents, have consistently fallen in the last five trading sessions. Among the laggards, these seven stocks have a market-capitalisation of over Rs 10,000 crore (Data Source: ACE Equity.)
Representative image
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 13 percent from Rs 874.05 to Rs 761.45 (Jun 8 to Jun 15). As on June 15, its market-cap stood at Rs 1,55,469 crore.
KPR Mill Ltd. | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 5 percent from Rs 1,618.70 to Rs 1,530.60 (Jun 8 to Jun 15). As on June 15, its market-cap stood at Rs 10,532 crore.
Container Corporation Of India Ltd. | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 5 percent from Rs 713.95 to Rs 680.95 (Jun 8 to Jun 15). As on June 15, its market-cap stood at Rs 41,490 crore.
JK Cement Ltd. | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 3 percent from Rs 2,878.25 to Rs 2,788.85 (Jun 8 to Jun 15). As on June 15, its market-cap stood at Rs 21,549 crore.
Bajaj Auto Ltd. | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 3 percent from Rs 4,269.55 to Rs 4,138.05 (Jun 8 to Jun 15). As on June 15, its market-cap stood at Rs 1,19,742 crore.
ITC Ltd. | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 3 percent from Rs 213.65 to Rs 207.10 (Jun 8 to Jun 15). As on June 15, its market-cap stood at Rs 2,54,916 crore.
Honeywell Automation India Ltd. | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 2 percent from Rs 41561.40 to Rs 40676.45 (Jun 8 to Jun 15). As on June 15, its market-cap stood at Rs 35,964 crore.
