Buzzing Stocks: SBI, HPCL, Havells India and others that will be in focus today

HPCL: The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 3,018 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 2,345.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 85,203.55 crore from Rs 77,412.68 crore QoQ.

Axis Bank: The government mopped up around Rs 4,000 crore through the sale of SUUTI's stake in Axis Bank.

Havells India: The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 302.3 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 177 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 3,331 crore from Rs 2,216 crore YoY.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 275.8 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 766.7 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 1,965.8 crore from Rs 1,951.1 crore YoY.

Den Networks: Broad Street Investments (Singapore) Pte Limited sold 25.10 lakh equity shares in Den Networks at Rs 44.21 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Garware Hi-Tech Films: Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia acquired 1.28 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 755 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Indian Energy Exchange: Copthall Mauritius Investment bought 16,54,117 equity shares of Indian Energy Exchange at Rs 362.68 per share. Societe Generale bought 22,14,870 equity shares of the company at Rs 361.66 per share. However, Dalmia Bharat subsidiary Dalmia Power sold 1.34 crore equity shares (4.473% of paid-up equity) of the company at Rs 363.84 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Meghmani Organics: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 36.02 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 60.22 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 463.1 crore from Rs 408.93 crore YoY.

Eris Lifesciences: UTI Mutual Fund acquired 1,52,258 equity shares (0.11% of paid-up equity) of the company via an open market transaction on May 19, increasing stake to 5.058% from 4.946% earlier.

Texmo Pipes & Products: The company has received orders from multiple contractors of HDPE pipes worth Rs 48.40 crore.

Mindtree: The company signed an agreement to acquire the NxT Digital business, the cloud-based IoT and AI platform for Industry 4.0 of L&T Group.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company reported a higher consolidated profit of Rs 152.91 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 99.15 crore in Q4FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,424.32 crore from Rs 1,137.47 crore YoY.

Torrent Power: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 398.1 crore in Q4FY21 against a loss of Rs 273.94 crore in Q4FY20, revenue rose to Rs 3,084.13 crore from Rs 2,983.5 crore YoY. The company approved issuance of non-convertible debentures upto Rs 2,000 crore in one or more tranches by way of private placement.