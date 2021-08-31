MARKET NEWS

English
Buzzing Stocks: L&T, Axis Bank, TVS Motor Company and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro: The company has completed the sale of its entire stake in L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower to ReNew Power Services.
Axis Bank: Moody's has assigned B1(hyb) rating to the bank, GIFT City Branch's proposed USD-denominated, undated, non-cumulative and subordinated Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital securities being issued out of its Global Medium Term Note (GMTN) programme.
TVS Motor Company: The company launched TVS 'Built To Order' platform, marking its foray into the factory customisation and personalisation platform.
HFCL: The company will consider the proposals for fundraising by issuing equity shares, bonds, debentures, or warrants through a preferential issue on a private placement basis on September 3.
Ipca Laboratories
Ipca Laboratories: CRISIL reaffirmed its credit rating for the company's commercial paper programme at A1+.
VIP Industries: Pioneer Investment Fund bought 23,48,100 equity shares in the company at Rs 460 per share on the BSE. However, promoter entities DGP Enterprises sold 16.30 lakh equity shares at Rs 460 per share, and Kiddy Plast offloaded 26 lakh shares at Rs 460.02 per share, the bulk deals data showed.
Shriram EPC: IDBI sold more than 1.96 crore equity shares of the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 0.07% from 2.1% earlier.
Acrysil: The company announced further expansion of production capacity by an additional 1,60,000 Quartz Sinks per annum through greenfield project at Bhavnagar in Gujarat, taking the overall capacity to 10,00,000 sinks (1 million sinks) per annum.
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project: Subsidiary Rohtak-Hissar Tollway Private Limited terminated project as per Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) due to forceful suspension of toll collection/ User Fee because of the farmers' agitation/protest.
Coffee Day Enterprises: KKR Mauritius PE Investments II sold 24.50 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 25.47 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Stove Kraft: WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund acquired 3,33,465 equity shares in the company at Rs 947.74 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Vishal Fabrics: Nomura Singapore bought 7.05 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 112.25 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Aayush Food and Herbs: Classic Mercantile LLP picked up a 5.77% stake in the company via an open market transaction on August 30.
Moneycontrol News
