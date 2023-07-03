Buzzing Stocks: Auto stocks, HDFC, RIL, Vedanta, Hero Moto, Granules and others in news

1/27 Housing Development Finance Corporation: Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and HDFC Bank merged together on July 1, while the record date for the merger has been set on July 13. HDFC Bank is now 100 percent owned by public shareholders, and the existing shareholders of HDFC will own 41 percent of the bank.

2/27 Reliance Industries: RIL and bp p.l.c. announced commencement of production from the MJ field. The MJ field represents the last of three major new deep-water developments the RIL-bp consortium have brought into production in block KG D6 off the east coast of India. Together, the three fields are expected to produce around 30 million standard cubic metres of gas a day (1 billion cubic feet a day) when MJ field reaches peak production. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

3/27 NMDC: The state-owned iron ore producer said its cumulative production and sales in Q1 of FY24 witnessed a 20% and 45% growth YoY respectively. During the quarter, the company produced 10.70 million tonnes and sold 11.15 million tonnes iron ore.

4/27 Tata Motors: The Tata Group company has announced sales at 81,673 units for June 2023, down 1.08% compared to 82,570 units sold in same month last year. Domestic sales fell 1 percent to 80,383 units.

5/27 Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest car maker has sold 1.59 lakh units in June 2023, rising 2.3% over 1.55 lakh units sold in same month last year. Domestic sales increased by 5.77% to 1.39 lakh units, but exports dropped 17% to 19,770 units.

6/27 Escorts Kubota: The agri machinery business division in June 2023 sold 9,850 tractors, down 2% compared to 10,051 tractors sold in June 2022. Domestic sales grew by 0.1% to 9,270 tractors, but exports fell 26.2% to 580 tractors in the same period.

7/27 Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest motorcycles and scooters maker sold 4.36 lakh units in June 2023, down 9.9% compared to 4.84 lakh units sold in same month last year. Domestic sales declined 8.7% to 4.2 lakh units, while exports were down by 34.3% to 14,236 units in the same period.

8/27 Eicher Motors: Eicher's Royal Enfield announced sales at 77,109 units in June 2023, growing 26% over 61,407 units sold in corresponding month last year as domestic sales grew by 34% to 67,495 units, but exports fell 14% to 9,614 units. Its VECV sales grew by 6.5% YoY to 6,715 units in June 2023.

9/27 UltraTech Cement: The country's largest cement maker announced India's total sales volume in Q1FY24 grew by 20% YoY to 29.01 million tonnes and total consolidated sales volume jumped by 20% YoY to 29.96 million tonnes. The capacity utilisation was at approximately 90% in Q1FY24.

10/27 Vedanta: The subsidiary of Vedanta Resources has decided to initiate a strategic review of its steel and steel making raw materials businesses. The review will begin immediately and evaluate a broad range of options to maximize stakeholder value, including but not limited to a potential strategic sale of some or all of the steel businesses. The company has engaged advisors to assist in this review.

11/27 Hero MotoCorp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, effective from July 3, 2023. The price increase will be around 1.5% and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets.

12/27 Allcargo Logistics: Parthasarathy Vankipuram Srinivasa has resigned as vice chairman and non-executive non-independent director of the logistics company with effect June 30.

13/27 Granules India: Company’s unit-IV facility at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has successfully completed the US FDA’s pre-approval inspection (PAI) and GMP audit with zero 483 observations. The USFDA conducted inspection of the said facility during June 26 and 30. Unit-IV facility manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

14/27 CSB Bank: The private sector lender has increased its base rate to 11.05% per annum, from 10.20% earlier, with effect from July 1. However, it has not made any changes in the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR).

15/27 Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Capital has completed the fund raise of Rs 3,000 crore, through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares worth Rs 1,750 crore and a preferential issuance of equity shares worth Rs 1,250 crore to its promoter and promoter group entity, Grasim Industries and Surya Kiran Investments Pte Ltd, respectively.

16/27 State Bank of India: Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the country's largest lender. The resignation is accepted by the appropriate authority with effect from June 30.

17/27 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company has signed a contract with Indian Navy for Medium Refit cum Life Certification (MRLC) of second Shishumar class submarine INS SHANKUSH. The value of the contract is Rs 2,724.63 crore.

18/27 Central Bank of India: Rajeev Puri ceased to be the executive director of the bank with effect from June 30 on attaining superannuation.

19/27 Vasa Denticity: Ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia has bought 4.39 lakh equity shares in the dental products supplier via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 302.59 per share. However, Founders Collective Fund sold 1.2 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 301 per share, and Maven India Fund offloaded 85,000 shares at average price of Rs 303.71 per share.

20/27 Adani Transmission: GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund has bought 72.59 lakh shares and Goldman Sachs Trust II - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund purchased 1.4 crore equity shares in Adani Group company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 786.19 per share, amounting to Rs 1,675.75 crore. However, promoter entity Fortitude Trade and Investment offloaded entire 3.39 crore shares or 3.04% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 786.17 per share, which amounted to Rs 2,666.5 crore.

CreditAccess Grameen: Plutus Wealth Management LLP has acquired 10.23 lakh shares in the microfinance institution at an average price of Rs 1,245 per share, BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 12.16 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,245.76 per share, and Canara Robeco Mutual Fund Emerging Equity purchased 11.8 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,245.01 per share. However, promoter Creditaccess India BV was the seller, offloading 90 lakhs shares or 5.76% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 1,245.88 per share.

22/27 GHCL Textiles: Vanguard Moderate Growth Fund has sold 4.88 lakh shares or 0.51% stake in the textile manufacturer at an average price of Rs 73.22 per share.

23/27 Karnataka Bank: Quant Mutual Fund via Quant Small Cap Fund has bought 38 lakh shares or 1.21% stake in the private sector lender at an average price of Rs 184.07 per share.

24/27 Marathon Nextgen Realty: Europe-based financial services firm Societe Generale has bought 10 lakh shares in the real estate firm at an average price of Rs 312.05 per share.

25/27 Syrma SGS Technology: Foreign company South Asia Growth Fund II Holdings LLC has exited the electronics manufacturing services & solutions provider by selling the remaining 29.17 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 439 per share. South Asia Growth Fund has been selling stake in the company since May. However, BNP Paribas Arbitrage has bought 9.5 lakh shares and Nomura Funds Ireland Public Limited Company - Nomura Funds Ireland - India Equity purchased 11 lakh shares in Syrma at an average price of Rs 439 per share.

26/27 TD Power Systems: Promoters Chartered Capital and Investment, Hitoshi Matsuo, Mohib Nomanbhai Khericha, Nikhil Kumar, Sofia Mohib Khericha, and Saphire Finman Services LLP have sold 3.7 crore equity shares or 23.74% stake in the AC generators manufacturer via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 221 per share, which amounted to over Rs 800 crore. As of March 2023, promoters held 58.5% stake in TD Power.