Buzzing Stocks | HDFC Bank, Mindtree and GSS Infotech and others that will be in focus today

HDFC Bank | The bank's net profit increased to Rs 8,186.51 crore in Q4FY21, from Rs 6,927.7 crore in year-ago period. Net interest income rose 12.6 percent to Rs 17,120.2 crore from Rs 15,204.1 crore in same period.

Mindtree | The company reported a 2.8 percent decline in Q4FY21 profit at Rs 317.3 crore against Rs 326.5 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 2,109.3 crore from Rs 2,023.7 crore QoQ.

GSS Infotech | Aspire Emerging Fund sold 3,37,038 equity shares in GSS Infotech at Rs 58.13 per share on the NSE, and 1 lakh shares at Rs 58 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed. (Image: Shutterstock)

Den Networks | The company reported higher consolidated profit at Rs 36.98 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 24.65 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 326.23 crore from Rs 327.8 crore YoY.

Agro Tech Foods | Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased stake in Agro Tech Foods to 3.49 percent (8,49,559 equity shares) in March quarter 2021, from 3.28 percent stake (7,99,559 equity shares) in December quarter 2020.

GE Power India | The company executed Share Purchase Agreement with GE Power Systems GmbH for acquisition of legal and beneficial ownership of 50 percent of the issued and paid up share capital of NTPC GE Power Services Private Limited.

Grindwell Norton | The company informed exchanges that SG Shinagawa Refractories India (JV between Shinagawa Refractories Co, Japan, and Grindwell Norton), has successfully commenced its commercial operation of tap hole clay refractory products for the steel industry.

Bharti Airtel | The Government of Ghana will acquire 100 percent shares of AirtelTigo along with all customers, assets and liabilities. The Government of Ghana, Bharti Airtel and Millicom International Cellular S.A. have executed the definitive agreement for the transfer of AirtelTigo to the Government of Ghana on a going concern basis.

Coal India | Coal India has incorporated two wholly owned subsidiaries - CIL Solar PV Limited for manufacturing of solar value Chain (Ingot-wafer-Cell Module), and CIL Navikarniya Urja for renewable energy on date.

NGL Fine Chem | The company informed exchange that CRISIL has retained the same rating i.e. the long term rating is BBB+/Stable and short term rating is A2.

Kolte-Patil Developers | The company announced sales volume of 0.85 million square feet (msf) in Q4FY21 against 0.67 msf in Q4FY20. Realisation per square feet increased sharply to Rs 5,988 from Rs 5,333 in same period.