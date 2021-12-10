MARKET NEWS

Buzzing Stocks: Go Fashion India, IIFL Finance, Karur Vysya Bank and other stocks in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making the biggest headlines before the opening bell.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST
Go Fashion India | SBI Mutual Fund acquired 15 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,172 per share, however, India Advantage Fund S4 I sold 15 lakh shares at same price on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
IIFL Finance | Smallcap World Fund Inc acquired 35,61,730 equity shares in the company at Rs 300 per share, however, Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Limited A/C - HWIC Asia Fund Class A Shares offloaded 1,04,20,631 equity shares in the company at Rs 300.17 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Lyka Labs | Algoquant Financials LLP sold 3 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 173.24 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Kalpataru Power Transmission | ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 44.5 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 378 per share, however, Kalpataru Properties sold 44.5 lakh shares in the company at Rs 378 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
Sequent Scientific | Infinity Holdings sold 1,46,85,986 equity shares in the company at Rs 157.02 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.
JMC Projects (India) | The company has approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures of Rs 99 crore on private placement basis.
Weizmann | The company approved the proposal to buyback up to 14,12,515 fully paid up equity shares at a price of Rs 60 per share on proportionate basis through the tender offer process.
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) | The company on December 27 will consider the sub-division of equity shares.
Maitri Enterprises | The company has acquired 100 percent stake in BSA Marketing Private Limited.
Infosys | Infosys Equinox collaborated with Packable to help amplify its direct to consumer e-commerce offerings for its brand partners.
HFCL | The company closed the qualified institutional placement issue and raised Rs 600 crore by allocating 8,72,72,727 equity shares at issue price of Rs 68.75 per equity share.
Marksans Pharma | UK MHRA has granted market authorisation to the company's wholly owned subsidiary Relonchem for Loperamide 2mg hard capsules. Marksans will manufacture the products at its UK MHRA approved state-of-the-art oral dosage facility located at Goa, India.
Karur Vysya Bank | The bank has appointed Ramshankar R as Chief Financial Officer.(Image: ShutterStock)
Bajaj Electricals | The company has authorised some of the directors and officials to review its corporate structure to unlock growth and value creation for all business segments.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks in News
first published: Dec 10, 2021 07:28 am

