    Buzzing Stocks: Bharat Forge, Kirloskar Oil, Ramkrishna Forgings and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell today.

    Sandip Das
    March 09, 2023 / 07:08 AM IST
    Bharat Forge: Bharat Forge to start E-bike manufacturing facility via subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain, in Pune. The leading forging company has announced its E-bike manufacturing facility at MIDC Chakan, Pune, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain. The facility has a production capacity of 60,000 units per annum and scalable to 1 lakh units per annum, will undertake assembly of E-bikes for Tork Motors, wherein 64.29% owned by Kalyani Powertrain.
    Kirloskar Oil Engines: 10 investors including Franklin Templeton MF, HSBC MF, Nomura pick 13.65% stake in Kirloskar Oil Engines; promoters sell 17.7% stake. Total 10 investors have picked 13.65% stake in the engineering, power generation and solutions company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 322 per share, amounting to Rs 636 crore, however, three promoters have offloaded 17.7% stake in the company. Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, The Nomura Trust and Banking Co Ltd as the Trustee of Nomura Indian Stock Mother Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund via Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Fund, Max Life Insurance Company, HSBC Mutual Fund, Cybage Software, DSP Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, and Birla Sunlife Insurance Company bought 1.97 crore shares, whereas promoters Jyotsna Gautam Kulkarni, Ambar Gautam Kulkarni, and Nihal Gautam Kulkarni sold 2.56 crore shares, amounting to Rs 825.06 crore.
    Ramkrishna Forgings: Ramkrishna Forgings incorporates subsidiary to implement resolution plan under CIRP to acquire JMT Auto. The forging company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary - RKFL Engineering Industry - on March 6, to implement the resolution plan under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for acquisition of JMT Auto. RKFL Engineering is going to engage in the business of forging, pressing, stamping, and roll forming of metal and powder metallurgy.
    Jindal Stainless: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF picks 0.64% stake in Jindal Stainless. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has bought 33.69 lakh equity shares (0.64% stake) in the stainless steel company via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 309.42 per share. These shares are worth Rs 104.3 crore.
    Shoppers Stop: Japanese cosmetic company signs partnership agreement with Shoppers Stop arm to launch global make-up brand NARS Cosmetics in India. Headquartered in Singapore, Shiseido Asia Pacific Pte Ltd signed a strategic distribution partnership agreement with Global SS Beauty Brands, a subsidiary of Shoppers Stop, to expand its brand footprint in India. Through the partnership, Shiseido Group will launch its global make-up brand, NARS Cosmetics (headquartered in New York), in second half of 2023 in key cities in India. Japan-based Shiseido Company has skincare, make-up and fragrance brands including SHISEIDO, NARS, Drunk Elephant, Clé de Peau Beauté, Narciso Rodriguez, Issey Miyake and Serge Lutens, amongst others. Shiseido established Shiseido Asia Pacific Pte Ltd in June 2015 in Singapore to enhance marketing in the asia pacific region.
    SeQuent Scientific: SeQuent Scientific terminates agreement to acquire 100% stake in Tineta Pharma. The company has terminated the share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent shareholding in Tineta Pharma. in November 2022, it had announced acquisition of Tineta Pharma, but now the said transaction has not been materialized. Therefore, company will not acquire Tineta and the Share Purchase Agreement entered by the company with Tineta and its promoters stands terminated.
    Arunjyoti Bio Ventures: Arunjyoti Bio Ventures to set up two beverages plants in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. The company is in the process of setting up two beverages plants in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
    ISMT: ISMT's Director R Poornalingam resigns. R Poornalingam has resigned as an independent director of the company, with effect from March 8. He resigned due to personal reasons.
