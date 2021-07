Smaller investors usually scan through big investors' portfolio to find value picks. While investment strategies and goals for big investors, institutional investors and foreign investors are very different from each other, but if a stock is held by all three, it might highlight its worthiness. Moneycontrol analysed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio and scanned for the stocks where foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and mutual funds (MFs) increased their stake in the June quarter. Data showed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held over 1 percent stake in 33 BSE-listed stocks as on June 21. Out of 33, FIIs and MFs increased their stake (QoQ) in six stocks in the June quarter. These 6 stocks have gained 23 percent to 77 percent each in the year 2021 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Tata Motors - DVR Ordinary | In 2021, the stock has risen 77 percent to Rs 133 as on July 26. FIIs have increased their holding in the stock from 23.55 percent in March '21 to 24.07 percent in Jun 2021 quarter. MFs increased shareholding to 22.29 percent from 23.70 percent in the same period. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1.97 percent stake at the end of June quarter.

VA Tech Wabag Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 73 percent to Rs 357 as on July 26. FIIs have increased their holding in the stock from 14.61 percent in March '21 to 15.91 percent in Jun 2021 quarter. MFs increased shareholding to 2.54 percent from 3.07 percent in the same period. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 8.04 percent stake at the end of June quarter.

Tata Motors Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 60 percent to Rs 293 as on July 26. FIIs have increased their holding in the stock from 13.78 percent in March '21 to 14.28 percent in Jun 2021 quarter. MFs increased shareholding to 5.30 percent from 5.78 percent in the same period. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1.14 percent stake at the end of June quarter.

CRISIL Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 57 percent to Rs 3014 as on July 26. FIIs have increased their holding in the stock from 6.71 percent in March '21 to 6.81 percent in Jun 2021 quarter. MFs increased shareholding to 1.97 percent from 2.16 percent in the same period. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 2.57 percent stake at the end of June quarter.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has risen 30 percent to Rs 285 as on July 26. FIIs have increased their holding in the stock from 33.61 percent in March '21 to 33.63 percent in Jun 2021 quarter. MFs increased shareholding to 2.81 percent from 2.95 percent in the same period. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 2.17 percent stake at the end of June quarter.