1 lakh crore market-cap: 13 companies enter the niche club in 2021, check out the list

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, the market moves have been volatile and uncertain. But the overall trajectory of the market has been upward. Even in 2021, year-to-date, Sensex has gained a little over 3 percent. In this up move, 13 BSE companies have entered the Rs 1 lakh crore market-capitalisation club this year. The total number of BSE companies that have a market-cap of Rs 1 lakh crore or more increased from 29 at the end of 2020 to 42 now. The list is dominated by Adani Group stocks, even steel stocks also hog the limelight. Interestingly, 3 out of 13 stocks have gained over 150 percent in 2021. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Adani Total Gas Ltd. | The stock has risen 249 percent from Rs 374.90 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 1309.20 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap has jumped from Rs 41,232 crore to Rs 1,43,987 crore during the same time period.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. | The stock has risen 171 percent from Rs 479.00 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 1298.45 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap has jumped from Rs 52,681 crore to Rs 1,42,805 crore during the same time period.

Adani Transmission Ltd. | The stock has risen 169 percent from Rs 437.70 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 1176.45 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap jumped from Rs 48,139 crore to Rs 1,29,387 crore during the same time period.

JSW Steel Ltd. | The stock has risen 95 percent from Rs 387.30 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 757.10 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap has jumped from Rs 93,619 crore to Rs 1,83,008 crore during the same time period.

Tata Steel Ltd. | The stock has risen 84 percent from Rs 643.55 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 1,182.35 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap has jumped from Rs 77,491 crore to Rs 1,42,369 crore during the same period.

Vedanta | The stock has risen 75 percent from Rs 161.45 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 283.20 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap has jumped from Rs 60,014 crore to Rs 1,05,271 crore during the same period.

Tata Motors | The stock has risen 65 percent from Rs 183.70 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 302.80 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap jumped from Rs 56,744 crore to Rs 1,00,539 crore during the same time period.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. | The stock has risen 59 percent from Rs 483.55 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 768.00 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap jumped from Rs 98,245 crore to Rs 1,56,807 crore during the same time period.

Shree Cement Ltd. | The stock has risen 16 percent from Rs 24018.80 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 27874.30 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap jumped from Rs 86,662 crore to Rs 1,00,573 crore during the same time period.

Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd. | The stock has risen 13 percent from Rs 189.80 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 214.60 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap jumped from Rs 99,296 crore to Rs 1,12,270 crore during the same time period.

Bajaj Auto Ltd. | The stock has risen 12 percent from Rs 3447.20 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 3867.10 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap jumped from Rs 99,751 crore to Rs 1,11,901 crore during the same time period.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. | The stock has risen 11 percent from Rs 904.25 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 1000.50 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap jumped from Rs 90,430 crore to Rs 1,00,057 crore during the same time period.

NTPC Ltd. | The stock has risen 6 percent from Rs 99.30 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 105.05 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap jumped from Rs 96,288 crore to Rs 1,01,863 crore during the same time period.