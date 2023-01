Every year, twice a year in July and January, AMFI conducts the exercise of reclassifying stocks as per their market capitalization. It defines large-cap (top 100 companies in terms of full market capitalisation), mid-cap (from 101 to 250th stocks) and small-cap companies (from 251th stock onwards) in order to ensure uniformity in respect of the investment universe for various categories of equity MF schemes. Mutual funds schemes rejig their portfolios based on this classification aligning with the regulator’s mandate. The latest one that was prepared based on the six-month data ended December 2022 which is applicable from February 2023 till the end of July 2023. The latest data shows that eight stocks graduated from being small-cap to mid-cap. Within the equity schemes, especially the midcap oriented schemes are more likely to add these stocks in their portfolio to adhere to the regulator’s requirement of holding at least 65% of the assets in the midcap universe. Portfolio data shown are as of November 30, 2022. (Source: AMFI and ACEMF).