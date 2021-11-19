Ten small-cap stocks that mutual funds added afresh: Do you own any?

Though equity market is witnessing volatility, mutual funds have been the net buyers in the equity market over the past several months. During October 2021, mutual funds bought equity (net) to the tune of Rs. 5,866 crore. Here is the list of top newly added smallcap stocks by mutual funds. Data as of October 30, 2021. Stocks were shortlisted based on the number of new schemes that added these stocks in their portfolio and the number of schemes that increased exposure in them.

Eight schemes that added this stock of Gokaldas Exports include Nippon India Flexi Cap, Nippon India Small Cap, SBI Consumption Opp, SBI Magnum Midcap and Tata Small Cap Fund. Meanwhile, Quant Small Cap Fund exited totally from the stock.

There were seven schemes including Franklin India Debt Hybrid, Franklin India Flexi Cap, Franklin India Taxshield and HSBC Mid Cap Fund added afresh this stock in October 2021. Mirae Asset Equity Savings, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Badhat Yojana and and PGIM India Small Cap Fund increased their allocation significantly in the stock.

Seven schemes that added the stock of Brigade Enterprises during October month including Baroda Business Cycle, Baroda Mid-cap, BNP Paribas Mid Cap, BNP Paribas Multi Cap and BOI AXA Small Cap Fund. At the same time, ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund removed this totally from its portfolio during the month. Other schemes that pruned exposure significantly in the stock include Tata Business Cycle, ICICI Pru Infrastructure and SBI Contra Fund.

Seven schemes such as ICICI Pru Exports & Services, ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Hybrid Aggressive, ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Pure Equity, Kotak Multicap and Mahindra Manulife ELSS Kar Bachat Yojana added newly during the October month. Meanwhile IDFC Tax Advt(ELSS) and Nippon India Power & Infra Fund exited this stock totally.

There were six schemes such as Franklin India Debt Hybrid, Franklin India Equity Hybrid, Franklin India Pension, Nippon India Balanced Advantage and Nippon India Consumption Fund added afresh the stock of Blue Star Ltd in October.

There were five schemes including HDFC Balanced Advantage, PGIM India Flexi Cap, PGIM India Hybrid Equity and PGIM India Large Cap added this stock newly in their portfolio in October.

Schemes that added the stock of Indiabulls Real Estate during October were BOI AXA Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt, IDBI Hybrid Equity, IDBI India Top 100 Equity, IDBI Long Term Value and IDBI Midcap Fund. Meanwhile, Quant Consumption and Quant ESG Equity Fund exited totally from the stock during the month.

Four schemes HSBC Mid Cap, Mahindra Manulife ELSS Kar Bachat Yojana, Mahindra Manulife Flexi Cap Yojana and Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana added this afresh in October. ICICI Pru Infrastructure Fund is one such accumulated this stock significantly during last month.

Four schemes DSP Value, UTI Core Equity, UTI Hybrid Equity and UTI Retirement Benefit Pension added this stock afresh in their portfolio in October month. ICICI Pru Technology is the one increased investment in the stock significantly during the month.