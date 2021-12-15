MARKET NEWS

English
Five mutual funds that had record collections during their NFOs in 2021

Market buoyancy and in-house distribution reach helped in registering heavy inflows during new fund offers (NFOs)

Jash Kriplani
December 15, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
This is turning out to be one of the best years for NFO (new fund offer) collections for the mutual fund industry. Collections have been the second highest in seven years. However, what makes this year stand out is the wide variety of funds that were launched. The focus was clearly on the low-cost passively-managed index and exchange traded funds (ETFs). There were several international funds as well as sector and theme-based schemes thrown into the mix. In the coming days, more thematic funds may get launched, as MFs have filed applications. These include offbeat themes such as  funds focused on electric vehicles, semiconductors and blockchains.
ICICI Mutual Fund launched a flexicap scheme in June 2021. The fund collected Rs 9,808 crore, which was the highest-ever NFO collection for any open-end equity scheme. A flexicap scheme gives the fund manager the flexibility to allocate freely among large, mid and small-caps. This was a new category introduced by SEBI to allow mutual funds to reposition their multi-cap funds. ICICI MF continued with its existing multi-cap fund.
ICICI Mutual Fund launched a flexicap fund in June 2021. The fund collected Rs 9,808 crore, which was the highest-ever NFO collection for any open-end equity scheme. That was until SBI MF's launch of balanced advantage fund.
NJ Mutual Fund, which is backed by country's largest distributor, NJ Wealth, collected Rs 5,216 crore in its first NFO - NJ Balanced Advantage Fund. This is the highest collection for a maiden scheme launched by any fund house. NJ MF will be rolling out rule-based funds.
ICICI Business Cycle Fund collected Rs 4,185 crore in its NFO, making it the largest business cycle fund in the industry. The fund  invests in sync with economic cycles. It takes a top-down approach in that it first identifies sectors that are expected to do well, before zeroing in on the right stocks and building the scheme portfolio around them.
ICICI Business Cycle Fund collected Rs 4,185 crore in its NFO. The fund is a thematic equity fund that aims to invest in sync with economic cycles. It takes a top-down approach in that it first identifies sectors that are expected to do well, before zeroing in on the right stocks and building the scheme portfolio around these.
Kotak Multicap fund collected Rs 3,510 crore, which is the highest-ever NFO collection for Kotak MF.
Kotak Mutual Fund launched a multicap fund as this category opened up for mutual funds after SEBI changed its rules. The fund collected Rs 3,510 crore.
Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
Tags: #investing #Mutual Funds #NFOs #Year-end 2021
first published: Dec 15, 2021 10:06 am

