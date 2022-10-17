Bottom fishing | Penny stocks that mutual funds hold. Are they worth it?

Penny stocks are those which are traded at very low prices. Though there is no standard definition in India, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has defined all shares trading below $5 as penny stocks, as per Investopedia’s report. Penny stocks mostly have low market capitalisation and are highly illiquid at the exchanges. They are mostly under-researched stocks and may not be well-known to the larger investing public. Here is the list of stocks traded below Rs 20 and are held by domestic mutual funds. Data compiled from BSEIndia.com shows that most of them have been traded in a narrow range over the last two years. Portfolio data source is ACEMF and were as of September 30, 2022

City Online Services

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 4.7

Number of schemes that held the stock: 1

MF’s investment value: Rs 0.1 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2 crore

Sector: Telecommunication - Service Provider

Scheme that held the stock: DSP Equity Opportunities Fund

Shukra Jewellery

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 6.5

Number of schemes that held the stock: 1

MF’s investment value: Rs 0.1 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 9 crore

Sector: Diamond & Jewellery

Scheme that held the stock: UTI ULIP

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 6.7

Number of schemes that held the stock: 4

MFs’ investment value: Rs 4.4 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 236 crore

Sector: Engineering – Construction

Scheme that held the stock: HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund

SRM Energy

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 7.6

Number of schemes that held the stock: 1

MF’s investment value: Rs 0.2 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 7 crore

Sector: Textile

Scheme that held the stock: UTI ULIP

Vodafone Idea

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 8.7

Number of schemes that held the stock: 3

MFs’ investment value: Rs 6.5 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 27,847 crore

Sector: Telecommunication - Service Provider

Schemes that held the stock: DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation, DSP Equity Savings, SBI Equity Savings Fund

Gayatri Bio Organics

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 10.2

Number of schemes that held the stock: 1

MF’s investment value: Rs 0.5 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 63 crore

Sector: Consumer Food

Scheme that held the stock: SBI Large & Midcap Fund

Tine Agro

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 11.1

Number of schemes that held the stock: 1

MF’s investment value: Rs 0.2 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 6 crore

Sector: Textile

Scheme that held the stock: Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund

MEP Infrastructure Developers

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 15.2

Number of schemes that held the stock: 2

MFs’ investment value: Rs 10.4 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 278 crore

Sector: Engineering – Construction

Schemes that held the stock: HDFC Balanced Advantage, HDFC Infrastructure Fund

Sadbhav Engineering

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 12.9

Number of schemes that held the stock: 5

MFs’ investment value: Rs 24.6 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 221 crore

Sector: Engineering – Construction

Schemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Balanced Advantage, Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, HDFC Hybrid Equity, HDFC Small Cap, SBI Contra Fund

Hindustan Construction Company

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 14.5

Number of schemes that held the stock: 3

MFs’ investment value: Rs 101.2 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,195 crore

Sector: Engineering – Construction

Schemes that held the stock: HDFC Balanced Advantage, HDFC Flexi Cap, HDFC Infrastructure Fund

PTC India Financial Services

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 14.2

Number of schemes that held the stock: 1

MF’s investment value: Rs 14.2 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 914 crore

Sector: Finance – NBFC

Scheme that held the stock: Quant Small Cap Fund

YES Bank

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.0

Number of schemes that held the stock: 3

MFs’ investment value: Rs 2.6 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 40,089 crore

Sector: Bank – Private

Schemes that held the stock: JM Large Cap, SBI Multi Asset Allocation, Tata Quant Fund

Hathway Cable & Datacom

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.1

Number of schemes that held the stock: 3

MFs’ investment value: Rs 27.9 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,841 crore

Sector: Telecommunication - Service Provider

Schemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, Aditya Birla SL Retirement-30, ICICI Pru Equity & Debt Fund

Reliance Power

Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.5

Number of schemes that held the stock: 1

MFs’ investment value: Rs 6.6 crore

BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 5,593 crore

Sector: Power Generation/Distribution

Scheme that held the stock: HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund