    Bottom fishing | Penny stocks that mutual funds hold. Are they worth it?

    Most of the penny stocks held by mutual funds have been traded in a narrow range over the last two years

    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    October 17, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST
    Penny stocks are those which are traded at very low prices. Though there is no standard definition in India, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has defined all shares trading below $5 as penny stocks, as per Investopedia’s report. Penny stocks mostly have low market capitalisation and are highly illiquid at the exchanges. They are mostly under-researched stocks and may not be well-known to the larger investing public. Here is the list of stocks traded below Rs 20 and are held by domestic mutual funds. Data compiled from BSEIndia.com shows that most of them have been traded in a narrow range over the last two years. Portfolio data source is ACEMF and were as of September 30, 2022
    City Online Services Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 4.7 Number of schemes that held the stock: 1 MF’s investment value: Rs 0.1 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2 crore Sector: Telecommunication - Service Provider Scheme that held the stock: DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
    City Online Services
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 4.7
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
    MF’s investment value: Rs 0.1 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2 crore
    Sector: Telecommunication - Service Provider
    Scheme that held the stock: DSP Equity Opportunities Fund
    Shukra Jewellery Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 6.5 Number of schemes that held the stock: 1 MF’s investment value: Rs 0.1 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 9 crore Sector: Diamond & Jewellery Scheme that held the stock: UTI ULIP
    Shukra Jewellery
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 6.5
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
    MF’s investment value: Rs 0.1 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 9 crore
    Sector: Diamond & Jewellery
    Scheme that held the stock: UTI ULIP
    Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 6.7 Number of schemes that held the stock: 4 MFs’ investment value: Rs 4.4 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 236 crore Sector: Engineering – Construction Scheme that held the stock: HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund
    Sadbhav Infrastructure Project
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 6.7
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 4
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 4.4 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 236 crore
    Sector: Engineering – Construction
    Scheme that held the stock: HDFC Capital Builder Value Fund
    SRM Energy Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 7.6 Number of schemes that held the stock: 1 MF’s investment value: Rs 0.2 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 7 crore Sector: Textile Scheme that held the stock: UTI ULIP
    SRM Energy
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 7.6
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
    MF’s investment value: Rs 0.2 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 7 crore
    Sector: Textile
    Scheme that held the stock: UTI ULIP
    Vodafone Idea Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 8.7 Number of schemes that held the stock: 3 MFs’ investment value: Rs 6.5 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 27,847 crore Sector: Telecommunication - Service Provider Schemes that held the stock: DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation, DSP Equity Savings, SBI Equity Savings Fund
    Vodafone Idea
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 8.7
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 3
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 6.5 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 27,847 crore
    Sector: Telecommunication - Service Provider
    Schemes that held the stock: DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation, DSP Equity Savings, SBI Equity Savings Fund
    Gayatri Bio Organics Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 10.2 Number of schemes that held the stock: 1 MF’s investment value: Rs 0.5 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 63 crore Sector: Consumer Food Scheme that held the stock: SBI Large & Midcap Fund
    Gayatri Bio Organics
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 10.2
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
    MF’s investment value: Rs 0.5 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 63 crore
    Sector: Consumer Food
    Scheme that held the stock: SBI Large & Midcap Fund
    Tine Agro Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 11.1 Number of schemes that held the stock: 1 MF’s investment value: Rs 0.2 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 6 crore Sector: Textile Scheme that held the stock: Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund
    Tine Agro
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 11.1
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
    MF’s investment value: Rs 0.2 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 6 crore
    Sector: Textile
    Scheme that held the stock: Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Fund
    MEP Infrastructure Developers Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 15.2 Number of schemes that held the stock: 2 MFs’ investment value: Rs 10.4 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 278 crore Sector: Engineering – Construction Schemes that held the stock: HDFC Balanced Advantage, HDFC Infrastructure Fund
    MEP Infrastructure Developers
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 15.2
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 2
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 10.4 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 278 crore
    Sector: Engineering – Construction
    Schemes that held the stock: HDFC Balanced Advantage, HDFC Infrastructure Fund
    Sadbhav Engineering Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 12.9 Number of schemes that held the stock: 5 MFs’ investment value: Rs 24.6 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 221 crore Sector: Engineering – Construction Schemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Balanced Advantage, Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, HDFC Hybrid Equity, HDFC Small Cap, SBI Contra Fund
    Sadbhav Engineering
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 12.9
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 5
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 24.6 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 221 crore
    Sector: Engineering – Construction
    Schemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Balanced Advantage, Aditya Birla SL Infrastructure, HDFC Hybrid Equity, HDFC Small Cap, SBI Contra Fund
    Hindustan Construction Company Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 14.5 Number of schemes that held the stock: 3 MFs’ investment value: Rs 101.2 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,195 crore Sector: Engineering – Construction Schemes that held the stock: HDFC Balanced Advantage, HDFC Flexi Cap, HDFC Infrastructure Fund
    Hindustan Construction Company
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 14.5
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 3
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 101.2 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,195 crore
    Sector: Engineering – Construction
    Schemes that held the stock: HDFC Balanced Advantage, HDFC Flexi Cap, HDFC Infrastructure Fund
    PTC India Financial Services Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 14.2 Number of schemes that held the stock: 1 MF’s investment value: Rs 14.2 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 914 crore Sector: Finance – NBFC Scheme that held the stock: Quant Small Cap Fund
    PTC India Financial Services
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 14.2
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
    MF’s investment value: Rs 14.2 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 914 crore
    Sector: Finance – NBFC
    Scheme that held the stock: Quant Small Cap Fund
    YES Bank Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.0 Number of schemes that held the stock: 3 MFs’ investment value: Rs 2.6 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 40,089 crore Sector: Bank – Private Schemes that held the stock: JM Large Cap, SBI Multi Asset Allocation, Tata Quant Fund
    YES Bank
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.0
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 3
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 2.6 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 40,089 crore
    Sector: Bank – Private
    Schemes that held the stock: JM Large Cap, SBI Multi Asset Allocation, Tata Quant Fund
    Hathway Cable & Datacom Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.1 Number of schemes that held the stock: 3 MFs’ investment value: Rs 27.9 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,841 crore Sector: Telecommunication - Service Provider Schemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, Aditya Birla SL Retirement-30, ICICI Pru Equity & Debt Fund
    Hathway Cable & Datacom
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.1
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 3
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 27.9 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,841 crore
    Sector: Telecommunication - Service Provider
    Schemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, Aditya Birla SL Retirement-30, ICICI Pru Equity & Debt Fund
    Reliance Power Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.5 Number of schemes that held the stock: 1 MFs’ investment value: Rs 6.6 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 5,593 crore Sector: Power Generation/Distribution Scheme that held the stock: HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund
    Reliance Power
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.5
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 1
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 6.6 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 5,593 crore
    Sector: Power Generation/Distribution
    Scheme that held the stock: HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund
    Dish TV India Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.1 Number of schemes that held the stock: 2 MFs’ investment value: Rs 51.9 crore BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,964 crore Sector: TV Broadcasting & Software Production Schemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap, Taurus Largecap Equity Fund
    Dish TV India
    Stock price (as of Oct 12, 2022): Rs 16.1
    Number of schemes that held the stock: 2
    MFs’ investment value: Rs 51.9 crore
    BSE Mcap (Full): Rs 2,964 crore
    Sector: TV Broadcasting & Software Production
    Schemes that held the stock: Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap, Taurus Largecap Equity Fund
    Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 08:06 am
