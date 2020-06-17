Slideshow | Where is foreign money flowing? Here are most & least favoured sectors by FIIs

Others | FII outflows in May: Rs 758 crore | Net FII inflows so far in 2020: Rs 18,545 crore | BSE had classified around 4,700 issuers into 35 sectors. Any FII investment outside those 4,700 issuers is classified under 'Others'. The segment saw massive FII inflows in January and February, but the COVID-19 driven sell-off put the sector at odds with the FIIs. Nonetheless, it was the among biggest draw when it came to foreign money on a YTD basis.