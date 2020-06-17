Slideshow | Where is foreign money flowing? Here are most & least favoured sectors by FIIs

Household & personal products, oil & gas were among the top gainers, while financials was the biggest loser of foreign funds. Suyash Maheshwari @Suyashm9 1/11 Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers for the first time in 2020 in May pumping in Rs 13,914.49 crore in the cash segment of the Indian market. Of the 35 sectors classified by the BSE, FIIs were net buyers in 13. Meanwhile, 18 sectors saw outflows and four witnessed no action from FIIs in May. Take a look at sectors that foreign investors bought and sold in last month: 2/11 Household & Personal Products | FII inflows in May: Rs 14,315 crore | Net FII inflows so far in 2020: Rs 14,085 crore | The sector was on top of FIIs shopping list for two consecutive months in April and May 3/11 Oil & Gas | FII inflows in May: Rs 5,252 crore | Net FII outflows so far in 2020: Rs 3,192 crore | Despite raking in big money in April and May, the sector has witnessed outflows in 2020. This was primarily driven by the massive sell-off in March which saw Rs 9,764 crore of foreign money leaving the segment. 4/11 Telecom Services | FII inflows in May: Rs 4,706 crore | Net FII inflows so far in 2020: Rs 5,991 crore | FIIs have been net buyers in the sector in three out of five months in 2020. However, the big money only came in the second half of May where FIIs pumped in Rs 5,297 crore. 5/11 Food, Beverages & Tobacco | FII inflows in May: Rs 838 crore | Net FII outflows so far in 2020: Rs 4,234 crore | The sector has been among the biggest gainers of overseas money for the last two consecutive months. However, consistent selling in the months prior has landed in the red on a year-to-date basis. 6/11 Hotels, Restaurants & Tourism | FII inflows in May: Rs 346 crore | Net FII outflows so far in 2020: Rs 379 crore | Despite grim outlook in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the sector, touted to be the worst-affected, gained overseas money in March and April primarily driven by cheap valuations. However, on a YTD basis, FIIs have been net sellers in the segment. 7/11 Total Financial Services | FII outflows in May: Rs 6,997 crore | Net FII outflows so far in 2020: Rs 30,587 crore | The sector which comprises banks and other financial services has been the biggest loser of 2020 as far as overseas investment is concerned. Concerns over mounting NPAs has triggered a mass exodus from the financial space. In March alone, the segment lost Rs 19,956 crore of foreign funds, the highest in 2020 on a month-on-month basis. 8/11 Software & Services | FII outflows in May: Rs 1,522 crore | Net FII outflows so far in 2020: Rs 6,651 crore | Despite increased dependence on tech-driven services, the segment has consistently been among the top losing sectors in the months after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. On a YTD basis, it has lost Rs 6,651 crore of foreign money. 9/11 Utilities | FII outflows in May: Rs 976 crore | Net FII outflows so far in 2020: Rs 3,666 crore | FIIs have been net sellers in the sector in 2020, but the major sell-off only came in April and May as the segment was among the top five losers of foreign money during both months. 10/11 Others | FII outflows in May: Rs 758 crore | Net FII inflows so far in 2020: Rs 18,545 crore | BSE had classified around 4,700 issuers into 35 sectors. Any FII investment outside those 4,700 issuers is classified under 'Others'. The segment saw massive FII inflows in January and February, but the COVID-19 driven sell-off put the sector at odds with the FIIs. Nonetheless, it was the among biggest draw when it came to foreign money on a YTD basis. 11/11 Chemicals & Petrochemicals | FII outflows in May: Rs 414 crore | Net FII outflows so far in 2020: Rs 1,401 crore | FIIs have been net sellers in the sector each month of 2020. However, the biggest sell-off came in May as foreign investors withdrew funds to the tune of Rs 414 crore. First Published on Jun 17, 2020 04:26 pm