Slideshow | Markets likely to remain volatile; support for Nifty at 11,100: Experts

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services | With the rising US-China tensions and resurging COVID cases, the uncertainties are increasing while the early positive development on the vaccine front remains a silver lining. Thus the equity markets are likely to remain volatile, with more stock-specific action as the earnings season progresses. Investors would watch out for China’s retaliation which could pull down the market while any announcement of US stimulus could bring some cheer. We also find the risk-reward unattractive at the current levels and we would advise investors to remain defensive in their portfolio approach. Traders, on the other hand, are advised to stay cautious and keep booking profits at regular intervals. If Nifty manages to hold above 11,150 it can to witness an up move towards recent swing high of 11,333-11,350 then 11,500 zones while the support exists at 11,100-11,050.