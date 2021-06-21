Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reiterates trust in India's long-term story

Playing down the recent correction in the market and the concerns around inflation, India’s renowned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said in an interview to CNBC-TV18, "India’s bull market will continue and the inflation in India is transitory".

Jhunjhunwala on US Fed hinting at tapering | Don't see any tightening by US Fed before 2023. Don't think Indian market has gone down only because of Fed's comments on interest rate hike.

Jhunjhunwala on sectoral picks: Bullish on banks, bullish on the so-called inefficient banks as well.

Jhunjhunwala on metals sector: Steel stocks are valued at 5x earnings and people still doubt moves in these names. Extremely bullish on metal stocks.

Jhunjhunwala on pharma sector: Indian pharma sector also has a massive home market. 40 percent of all medicines consumed in US are from the Indian pharma sector. Healthcare consumption in India will go through the roof going ahead.