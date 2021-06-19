MARKET NEWS

Market snaps four-week winning streak; midcaps tumble

Here's how the week went by on Dalal Street

Rakesh Patil
June 19, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST
Market ended with the marginal losses and broke the four weeks gaining streak in the volatile week ended June 18 amid weak global cues after hawkish stance of US Federal Reserve, while progress of the monsoon and vaccination drive helped to minimize the losses.
In the last week, BSE Sensex shed 130.31 points (0.24 percent) to close at 52,344.45, while the Nifty50 fell 115.95 points (0.73 percent) to end at 15,683.4 levels. On June 15, the Sensex and Nifty touched their record highs of 52,869.51 and 15,901.60, respectively.
BSE Mid-cap Index fell 3 percent dragged by the Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Adani Green Energy and Ashok Leyland, while gainers included Future Retail, Rajesh Exports, CRISIL, Info Edge India and ABB India.
The BSE Small-cap index shed 1.8 percent with Adani Total Gas, Graphite India, AXISCADES Technologies, Hindustan Copper, Majesco and Jain Irrigation losing 14-22 percent, while SREI Infrastructure Finance, Globus Spirits, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Fairchem Organics and Patel Engineering Company rose 31-72 percent.
The BSE Large-cap Index fell nearly 1 percent dragged by Adani Ports, Coal India, Vedanta, JSW Steel and SBI Cards, while Marico, Hindustan Unilever, Avenue Supermarts, Infosys and HDFC Life Insurance Company.
On the BSE Sensex, Hindustan Unilever added the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Asian Paints in the past week. On the other hand, SBI and HDFC lost the most in term of market value.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal underperform other indices with a loss of 6.6 percent followed by Nifty Realty (down 4 percent) and Nifty PSU Bank (down 3.8 percent).
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,060.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth of Rs 487.79 crore, while in this month till now FIIs bought equities worth Rs 5,848.76 and DIIs sold equities worth Rs 2,293.06 crore.
In the last week, the Indian rupee slipped against the US dollar. It ended lower by 79 paise at 73.86 on June 18 against its June 11 closing of 73.07.
