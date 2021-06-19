Market snaps four-week winning streak; midcaps tumble

Indian market broke its four-week winning streak this week and settled with marginal losses amid weak global cues. However, progress in monsoon and vaccination dive capped losses. Here's how the week went by on Dalal Street

Last week, BSE Sensex shed 130.31 points (0.24 percent) to close at 52,344.45, while the Nifty50 fell 115.95 points (0.73 percent) to end at 15,683.4 levels. On June 15, Sensex and Nifty touched their record highs of 52,869.51 and 15,901.60, respectively.

BSE Midcap Index fell 3 percent dragged by the Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Adani Green Energy and Ashok Leyland. Meanwhile, gainers included Future Retail, Rajesh Exports, CRISIL, Info Edge India and ABB India.

BSE Smallcap index dropped 1.8 percent in the week ended June 18. Adani Total Gas, Graphite India, AXISCADES Technologies, Hindustan Copper, Majesco and Jain Irrigation tumbled 14-22 percent, while SREI Infrastructure Finance, Globus Spirits, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Fairchem Organics and Patel Engineering Company rose 31-72 percent.

BSE Largecap index fell nearly 1 percent. Adani Ports, Coal India, Vedanta, JSW Steel and SBI Cards were the top losers. Gainers included Marico, Hindustan Unilever, Avenue Supermarts, Infosys and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

On BSE Sensex, Hindustan Unilever added the most in terms of market value, followed by Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Asian Paints last week. On the other hand, SBI and HDFC lost the most in term of market value.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal underperformed other indices with a loss of 6.6 percent followed by Nifty Realty (down 4 percent) and Nifty PSU Bank (down 3.8 percent).

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,060.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities worth Rs 487.79 crore. So far in June, FIIs have bought equities worth Rs 5,848.76 and DIIs have sold equities worth Rs 2,293.06 crore.