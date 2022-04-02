Market rallies 3% in the week as crude cools and foreign investors turn buyers; telecom and realty outshine

Indian benchmark indices rallied three percent in the week ended April 1 led by cooling crude after positive developments on Russia-Ukraine conflict and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turning net buyers.

For the week, BSE Sensex added 1,914.49 points (3.33 percent) to end at 59,276.69 while the Nifty50 rose 517.45 points (3.01 percent) to end at 17,670.45 levels.

The BSE Small-cap index gained 3.2 percent with nearly 100 stocks up 10-25 percent including Sansera Engineering, Reliance Capital, Man Industries (India), Vakrangee, Swelect Energy Systems, Centrum Capital, Birla Corporation, and Deep Industries. However, Vardhman Textiles, Future Consumer, Future Retail, Panacea Biotec, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company and Mayur Uniquoters lost 10-20 percent.

The BSE Large-cap Index surged three percent supported by Godrej Consumer Products, GAIL India, Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, Indus Towers, Marico, and Mahindra and Mahindra. On the other hand, Hindalco Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma, and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were among major losers.

BSE Mid-cap Index rose 2.7 percent with Adani Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Abbott India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Tata Consumer Products, Oberoi Realty, Union Bank of India, CRISIL, and Shriram Transport Finance Corporation up 7-42 percent. Losers were Ajanta Pharma, Endurance Technologies, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Alkem Laboratories, and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company.

Among sectors, BSE Telecom index gained six percent, BSE Realty index added 5.6 percent and Bankex rose five percent. On the other hand, BSE Metal index shed nearly two percent.

On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms followed by Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel in the last week. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and Tata Steel lost the most. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 5,590.04 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth of Rs 5,052.50 crore. However, in the month of March, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 43,281.31 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 39,677.03 crore.