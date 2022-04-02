English
    Market rallies 3% in the week as crude cools and foreign investors turn buyers; telecom and realty outshine

    Rupee ends 42 paise higher at 75.78 per dollar on March 31 against its March 25 close of 76.20.

    Rakesh Patil
    April 02, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
    Indian benchmark indices rallied 3 percent in the week ended April 1 led by positive cues including positive development on Russia-Ukraine front led to cooling crude oil prices and FIIs turning net buyers.
    For the week, BSE Sensex added 1,914.49 points (3.33 percent) to end at 59,276.69, while the Nifty50 rose 517.45 points (3.01 percent) to end at 17,670.45 levels.
    The BSE Small-cap index gained 3.2 percent with nearly 100 stocks gained 10-25 percent including Sansera Engineering, Reliance Capital, Man Industries (India), Vakrangee, Swelect Energy Systems, Centrum Capital, Birla Corporation and Deep Industries. However, Vardhman Textiles, Future Consumer, Future Retail, Panacea Biotec, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company and Mayur Uniquoters lost 10-20 percent.
    The BSE Large-cap Index surged 3 percent supported by the Godrej Consumer Products, GAIL India, Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, Indus Towers, Marico and Mahindra and Mahindra. On the other hand, Hindalco Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation were among major losers.
    BSE Mid-cap Index rose 2.7 percent with Adani Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Abbott India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Tata Consumer Products, Oberoi Realty, Union Bank of India, CRISIL and Shriram Transport Finance Corporation rose 7-42 percent. However, losers were Ajanta Pharma, Endurance Technologies, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Alkem Laboratories and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company.
    Among the sectors, BSE Telecom index gained 6 percent, BSE Realty index added 5.6 percent and Bankex index rose 5 percent. On the other hand, BSE Metal index shed nearly 2 percent.
    On the BSE Sensex, HDFC Bank added the most in terms of market value, followed Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel in the last week. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Tata Steel lost most of their market value.. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 5,590.04 crore, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth of Rs 5,052.50 crore. However, in the month of March FIIs sold equities worth Rs 43,281.31 crore and DIIs bought equities worth Rs 39,677.03 crore.
    In the last week the Indian rupee rose against the US dollar. The INR ended 42 paise higher at 75.78 per dollar on March 31 against its March 25 closing of 76.20.
    first published: Apr 2, 2022 10:00 am
