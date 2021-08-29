MARKET NEWS

In pics | M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jumps over Rs 1.90 lakh crore; TCS, RIL lead gainers

On the top ten chart, among the gainers were Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Wipro. On the other hand, Infosys and HDFC were the two laggards.

Moneycontrol News
August 29, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,90,032.06 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries Limited being the prominent gainers. Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 795.40 points or 1.43 per cent. Equity gauges -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- hit new closing highs on Friday. On the top ten chart, among the gainers were Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Wipro. On the other hand, Infosys and HDFC were the two laggards. (Image: Moneycontrol)
HDFC Ltd | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 4,74,912.16 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 34,173.81 crore. HDFCHDFC dipped Rs 738.75 crore to Rs 4,90,991.24 crore.
10. HDFC Ltd | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 4,90,991.24 crore | Dipped during the week: Rs 738.75 crore.
The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 24,628.79 crore to Rs 6,41,108.34 crore.
9. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 7,24,701.90 crore | Dipped during the week: Rs 10,053.22 crore
9. State Bank of India | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 3,88,800.70 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 3,525.22 crore SBI jumped Rs 4,819.29 crore to reach Rs 3,68,006.36 crore.
8. State Bank of India | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 3,68,006.36 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 4,819.29 crore
M-cap for the week ended July 8: 3,75,628.83 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 344.05 crore Wipro's valuation rallied Rs 8,218.89 crore to Rs 3,47,851 crore
7. Wipro | M-cap for the week ended August 27: 3,47,851 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 8,218.89 crore
ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 4,83,030.92 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 10,181.46 crore ICICI Bank went higher by Rs 13,361.63 crore to Rs 4,84,858.91 crore.
6. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 4,84,858.91 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 13,361.63 crore
Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 5,57,111.01 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 8,705.23 crore HUL climbed Rs 14,215.01 crore to Rs 6,29,231.64 crore
5. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 6,29,231.64 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 14,215.01 crore
Baja Finance | M-cap for the week ended July 8: 3,75,628.83 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 344.05 crore Bajaj Finance gained Rs 18,518.27 crore to settle at Rs 4,20,300.85 crore
4. Bajaj Finance | M-cap for the week ended August 27: 4,20,300.85 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 18,518.27 crore
HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 8,26,332.67 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 37,563.09 crore HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 19,651.18 crore to Rs 8,57,407.68 crore
3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 8,57,407.68 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 19,651.18 crore
Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 13,24,341.36 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 34,011.11 crore RIL added Rs 51,064.22 crore taking its valuation to Rs 14,11,635.50 crore.
2. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 14,11,635.50 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 51,064.22 crore
Tata Consultancy Services | M-cap for the week ended July 8: Rs 12,24,441.49 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 52,766.97 crore TCS zoomed by Rs 60,183.57 crore to reach Rs 13,76,102.60 crore, becoming the biggest gainer among the top-10 firms.
1. Tata Consultancy Services | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 13,76,102.60 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 60,183.57 crore
