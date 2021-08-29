In pics | M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued firms jumps over Rs 1.90 lakh crore; TCS, RIL lead gainers

Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,90,032.06 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries Limited being the prominent gainers. Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex gained 795.40 points or 1.43 percent. Equity gauges -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- hit new closing highs on Friday. On the top ten chart, among the gainers were Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Wipro. On the other hand, Infosys and HDFC were the two laggards. (Image: Moneycontrol)

10. HDFC Ltd | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 4,90,991.24 crore | Dipped during the week: Rs 738.75 crore.

9. Infosys | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 7,24,701.90 crore | Dipped during the week: Rs 10,053.22 crore

8. State Bank of India | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 3,68,006.36 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 4,819.29 crore

7. Wipro | M-cap for the week ended August 27: 3,47,851 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 8,218.89 crore

6. ICICI Bank | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 4,84,858.91 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 13,361.63 crore

5. Hindustan Unilever | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 6,29,231.64 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 14,215.01 crore

4. Bajaj Finance | M-cap for the week ended August 27: 4,20,300.85 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 18,518.27 crore

3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 8,57,407.68 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 19,651.18 crore

2. Reliance Industries | M-cap for the week ended August 27: Rs 14,11,635.50 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 51,064.22 crore