1/5 On August 15, Mahindra Tractors, a prominent division of the Mahindra Group and a key player in the global tractor manufacturing sector, introduced its cutting-edge range of tractors. Unveiled in Cape Town, South Africa, the Mahindra OJA holds the potential to bring a significant transformation to agriculture.

2/5 The Indian firm launched a lineup of novel tractors across four OJA platforms: sub-compact, compact, small utility, and large utility. The sub-compact variant targets the US market, while the compact and small utility models are destined for the US, India, and ASEAN. The debut of the large utility tractor is scheduled for a year later.

3/5 During the 'FutureScape' event in Cape Town, South Africa, on August 15, the company also introduced the notion of Thar.e—an "inaugural offroad-compatible" electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV). The company didn't disclose the product's cost or the sales launch date.

4/5 The e-SUV also features "ingenious engineering", it said, pointing towards the use of adaptable, modular, and swappable components.