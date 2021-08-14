MARKET NEWS

Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
Independence Day 2021 | Words of wisdom from India’s freedom fighters that resonate even today

India will celebrated its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2021. India’s freedom fighters fought a long battle to free the country from the British. As we remembers their sacrifices and struggle for country’s freedom, let’s take a look at some great quotes from them that resonate even today.

Moneycontrol News
August 14, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST
"Who lives if India dies?" quote by first prime minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. (Image: News18 Creative)
"Satyamev Jayate" quote by Madan Mohan Malviya.
"The sword of revolution sharpened on the whetting-stones of ideas" quote by Bhagat Singh. (Image: News18 Creative)
"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives" quote by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (Image: News18 Creative)
“A ‘No’ uttered from deepest conviction is better than a ‘Yes’ merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble” quote by Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: News18 Creative)
“We want deeper sincerity of motive, a great courage in speech and earnestness in action” quote by Sarojini Naidu. (Image: News18 Creative)
“In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end” quote by Dr. Rajendra Prasad. (Image: News18 Creative)
“Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your own records everyday, because success is a fight between you and yourself” quote by Chandra Shekhar Azad. (Image: News18 Creative)
“Better remain silent, better not even think, if you are not prepared to act” quote by Annie Besant. (Image: News18 Creative)
“So long as you do not achieve social liverty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you” quote by B.R. Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
“If things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile” quote by B.R. Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
“Citizenship consists in the service of the country” quote by Jawaharlal Nehru. (Image: News18 Creative)
“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit if always the spirit of Age” quote by B.R. Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
“Every citizen of India must remember that… he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain …duties” quote by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Image: News18 Creative)
first published: Aug 14, 2021 07:45 am

