Independence Day 2021 | Words of wisdom from India’s freedom fighters that resonate even today

"Who lives if India dies?" - quote by first prime minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. (Image: News18 Creative)

"Satyamev Jayate" - quote by Madan Mohan Malviya.

"The sword of revolution sharpened on the whetting-stones of ideas" - quote by Bhagat Singh. (Image: News18 Creative)

"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives" - quote by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. (Image: News18 Creative)

“A ‘No’ uttered from deepest conviction is better than a ‘Yes’ merely uttered to please, or worse, to avoid trouble” - quote by Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: News18 Creative)

“We want deeper sincerity of motive, a great courage in speech and earnestness in action” - quote by Sarojini Naidu. (Image: News18 Creative)

“In attaining our ideals, our means should be as pure as the end” - quote by Dr. Rajendra Prasad. (Image: News18 Creative)

“Don’t see others doing better than you, beat your own records everyday, because success is a fight between you and yourself” - quote by Chandra Shekhar Azad. (Image: News18 Creative)

“Better remain silent, better not even think, if you are not prepared to act” - quote by Annie Besant. (Image: News18 Creative)

“So long as you do not achieve social liverty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you” - quote by B.R. Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)

“If things go wrong under the new Constitution, the reason will not be that we had a bad Constitution. What we will have to say is that Man was vile” - quote by B.R. Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)

“Citizenship consists in the service of the country” - quote by Jawaharlal Nehru. (Image: News18 Creative)

“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit if always the spirit of Age” - quote by B.R. Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)