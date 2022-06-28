English
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness

    In Pics | All you need to know about the late tycoon Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry

    Business tycoon Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry, chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group, passed away at 93 on June 28.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 28, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
    Business tycoon Pallonji Mistry, Chairman of Shapoorji pallonji Group, has passed away at 93 on June 28. Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry was an Indian-born Irish billionaire construction tycoon and chairman of Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Born to a Parsi family in India, he took up Irish citizenship through marriage in 2003. (Image: Facebook)
    Born in 1929, Mistry schooled at Mumbai’s Cathedral & John Cannon School before heading to London’s Imperial College for higher education. He began his career at 18, working for his father in the family business (founded in 1865). In the 1970s he helped expand it to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar in the Middle East. (Image: Twitter)
    Pallonji Mistry was the chairman of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group through which he owned Shapoorji Pallonji Construction Limited, Forbes Textiles and Eureka Forbes Limited. He was the former chairman of Associated Cement Companies. As of June 28, Pallonji Mistry accumulated a net worth of around $29 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him one of the oldest billionaires in India. (Source: Forbes)
    Mistry controls 18.37 percent of Tata Sons via the Shapoorji Pallonji Group as per a court filing in 2018. It was his father, Shapoorji Pallonji who bought Tata Sons shares in 1930. Pallonji inherited the stake from his father as a legacy. (Image: Facebook)
    He began his career at the age of 18, working for his father in the family business and helped to expand the company to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Qatar in the Middle East in 1970. In January 2016, he was awarded with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India for his contribution in the field of trade and industry. (Image: Shapoorji Pallonji)
    Founded in 1865, the Mumbai-based 156-year-old Shapoorji pallonji Group now spreads across 50 countries and operates in the construction business in Africa, India, the Middle East and South Asia. (Image: Reuters)
    One of India’s oldest business conglomerates has created many a milestone and constructed world-renowned landmarks across the Indian subcontinent and beyond since its inception, like the Reserve Bank of India (Old), Qasr Al Alam Palace in Oman, Citi Bank headquarters in India, SAIL Steel Plant, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, the Imperial and many more. (Image: Shapoorji Pallonji)
    first published: Jun 28, 2022 02:41 pm
