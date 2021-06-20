MARKET NEWS

'Great Place to Work' list 2021: Take a look at India's best companies to work

Here are the Top 10 India’s Best Companies to Work - 2021.

June 20, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
Rank 1 | Company: DHL Express India Private Limited | Industry: Transportation | City: Mumbai (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 2 | Company: Mahindra & Mahindra Automotive & Farm Equipment Sectors | Industry: Manufacturing & Production | City: Mumbai (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 3 | Company: Intuit India | Industry: Information Technology | City: Bengaluru (Image: Intuit India)
Rank 4 | Company: Aye Finance P Ltd | Industry: Financial Services & Insurance | City: Gurgaon (Image: Facebook)
Rank 5 | Company: Synchrony International Services Private Limited | Industry: Financial Services & Insurance | City: Hyderabad (Image: Facebook)
Rank 6 | Company: Harrisons Malayalam Limited | Industry: Agriculture, Forestry and Fishing | City: Ernakulam (Image: Facebook)
Rank 7 | Company: Salesforce | Industry: Information Technology | City: Bengaluru (Image: Salesforce)
Rank 8 | Company: Adobe Inc | Industry: Information Technology | City: Noida (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Company: Cisco Systems India Private Limited | Industry: Information Technology | City: Bengaluru (Image: Shutterstock)
Rank 10 | Company: Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited | Industry: Retail | City: Bengaluru (Image: File)
