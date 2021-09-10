Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 | 6 stocks double investors' wealth since last Ganpati festival

In India, Ganesh Chaturthi is considered an auspicious day. This year it is being celebrated on September 10. Some investors start their trading journey on this day or make new bets on this day. If we chart Indian equities' performance since last year's Ganesh Chaturthi, which was on August 21, 2020, it has given stellar returns as an asset class despite the Covid-related uncertainties and gaps in the economic recovery during the second wave. During this period, the benchmark index Sensex gained over 50 percent, smallcap and midcap indices surged 88 percent and 64 percent, respectively.

A Moneycontrol study showed 14 stocks from the BSE500 list each gave at least 25 percent return in each of last 3 years from one Ganesh Chaturthi to another. 6 of these 14 names have doubled investor wealth during the last one-year period. The past one year has been a good one for the Indian equities overall, so many a stocks have given unprecedented gains, but these 14 stocks stood out even during the time period when overall market was lower. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Interestingly, 13 out of 14 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses, according to the moneycontrol SWOT analysis

Capri Global Capital Ltd. | The stock performance during Ganesh Chaturthi period September 11, 2018 to August 30, 2019: up 26 percent; during August 30, 2019 to August 21, 2020 : up 34 percent; and during August 21, 2020 to September 10, 2021 : up 151 percent.

Divi's Laboratories Ltd. | The stock performance during Ganesh Chaturthi period September 11, 2018 to August 30, 2019: up 31 percent, in period August 30, 2019 to August 21, 2020 : up 99 percent and in period August 21, 2020 to September 10, 2021 : up 57 percent.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. | The stock performance during Ganesh Chaturthi period September 11, 2018 to August 30, 2019: up 26 percent, in period August 30, 2019 to August 21, 2020 : up 48 percent and in period August 21, 2020 to September 10, 2021 : up 122 percent.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd. | The stock performance during Ganesh Chaturthi period September 11, 2018 to August 30, 2019: up 31 percent, in period August 30, 2019 to August 21, 2020 : up 61 percent and in period August 21, 2020 to September 10, 2021 : up 34 percent.

Gujarat Gas Ltd. | The stock performance during Ganesh Chaturthi period September 11, 2018 to August 30, 2019: up 27 percent, in period August 30, 2019 to August 21, 2020 : up 81 percent and in period August 21, 2020 to September 10, 2021 : up 114 percent.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd. | The stock performance during Ganesh Chaturthi period September 11, 2018 to August 30, 2019: up 26 percent, in period August 30, 2019 to August 21, 2020 : up 108 percent and in period August 21, 2020 to September 10, 2021 : up 27 percent.

JK Cement Ltd. | The stock performance during Ganesh Chaturthi period September 11, 2018 to August 30, 2019: up 29 percent, in period August 30, 2019 to August 21, 2020 : up 48 percent and in period August 21, 2020 to September 10, 2021 : up 129 percent.

Muthoot Finance Ltd. | The stock performance during Ganesh Chaturthi period September 11, 2018 to August 30, 2019: up 39 percent, in period August 30, 2019 to August 21, 2020 : up 95 percent and in period August 21, 2020 to September 10, 2021 : up 31 percent.

PI Industries Ltd. | The stock performance during Ganesh Chaturthi period September 11, 2018 to August 30, 2019: up 49 percent, in period August 30, 2019 to August 21, 2020 : up 74 percent and in period August 21, 2020 to September 10, 2021 : up 70 percent.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. | The stock performance during Ganesh Chaturthi period September 11, 2018 to August 30, 2019: up 44 percent, in period August 30, 2019 to August 21, 2020 : up 123 percent and in period August 21, 2020 to September 10, 2021 : up 73 percent.

SRF Ltd. | The stock performance during Ganesh Chaturthi period September 11, 2018 to August 30, 2019: up 43 percent, in period August 30, 2019 to August 21, 2020 : up 54 percent and in period August 21, 2020 to September 10, 2021 : up 137 percent.

Tanla Platforms Ltd. | The stock performance during Ganesh Chaturthi period September 11, 2018 to August 30, 2019: up 27 percent, in period August 30, 2019 to August 21, 2020 : up 318 percent and in period August 21, 2020 to September 10, 2021 : up 321 percent.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. | The stock performance during Ganesh Chaturthi period September 11, 2018 to August 30, 2019: up 29 percent, in period August 30, 2019 to August 21, 2020 : up 96 percent and in period August 21, 2020 to September 10, 2021 : up 61 percent.