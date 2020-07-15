In pics | Global Peace Index 2020: Top 10 most dangerous countries in the world

App
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 08:35 PM IST

In pics | Global Peace Index 2020: Top 10 most dangerous countries in the world

Although India (rank-23), Pakistan (rank-11) and China (rank-54) don’t make the Top 10, they are still among the most dangerous countries in the world

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Institute for Economics and Peace releases its report on Global Peace Index every year that measures how dangerous or safe a nation is, based on 23 different indicators, including political terror, deaths from internal conflict, and murder rate. The GPI report evaluated 163 countries. Although India (rank-23) and Pakistan (rank-11) don’t make the Top 10, they are still among the most dangerous countries in the world. Here are the 10 most dangerous countries in the world. (Image: Reuters)
The Institute for Economics and Peace releases its report on Global Peace Index every year that measures how dangerous or safe a nation is, based on 23 different indicators, including political terror, deaths from internal conflict, and murder rate. The GPI report evaluated 163 countries. Although India (rank-23) and Pakistan (rank-11) don’t make the Top 10, they are still among the most dangerous countries in the world. Here are the 10 most dangerous countries in the world. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 10 | Russia | County’s high militarization contributes to its position among the world’s ten most dangerous countries, along with having one of the highest per-capita rates of weapons exports. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 10 | Russia | The country’s high militarization contributes to its position among the world’s top 10 most dangerous countries, along with having one of the highest per-capita rate of weapons exports. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 9 | Democratic Republic of the Congo | The crime rate in the ninth most dangerous country in the world, DRC is high with violent crimes like armed home invasion, robberies and assault. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Democratic Republic of Congo | The crime rate in the ninth-most dangerous country in the world is high with violent crimes like armed home invasion, robberies and assault. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 8 | Libya | The country has experienced high levels of crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict and terrorism. Violence is mostly caused by the clashes between militia over territory and resources. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Libya | The country has experienced high levels of crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, armed conflict and terrorism. Violence is mostly caused by clashes between militia over territory and resources. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 7 | Central African Republic | Chaos in the country has continued to grow despite a peace agreement signed in 2017. The continue clash between the Seleka rebels and the Anti-Balaka militia has displaced 6,20,000 people internally and about 5,70,000 refugees leaving to neighbouring countries. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 7 | Central African Republic | Chaos in the country has continued to grow despite a peace agreement in 2017. Continued clashes between Seleka rebels and the Anti-Balaka militia has displaced 6,20,000 people internally and left about 5,70,000 refugees fleeing to neighbouring countries. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 6 | Somalia | Somalia has high kidnapping risks in all parts of the country. The absence of police forces, prevailing droughts and food shortages have compounded the already unstable environment in the country. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | Somalia | Somalia has high kidnapping risks in all parts of the country. The absence of police forces, prevailing drought and food shortage have compounded the already-unstable environment in the country. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 5 | Iraq | The fifth most dangerous country in the world, Iraq, continues to have both internal and external conflicts, including terrorist attacks. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 5 | Iraq | The fifth-most dangerous country in the world continues to have both internal and external conflicts, including terrorist attacks. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 4 | Yemen | According to the UN Yemen has the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. The Civil War began in 2015 continues which has resulted in 4.3 million people being left homeless and 14 million people at risk of starvation and outbreaks of deadly diseases. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 4 | Yemen | According to the UN, Yemen has the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. A civil war, that began in 2015, continues, resulting in 4.3 million people being left homeless and 14 million people at risk of starvation amid outbreaks of deadly diseases. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3 | South Sudan | The country has ongoing conflict, civil unrest, and widespread violent crime, including robberies, assaults, carjacking, and kidnappings. Sudan, Kenya, Central African Republic and other areas near South Sudan’s borders are particularly dangerous. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | South Sudan | The country has ongoing conflict, civil unrest and widespread violent crime, including robberies, assaults, carjacking and kidnappings. Sudan, Kenya, Central African Republic and other areas near South Sudan’s borders are also particularly dangerous. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2 | Syria | The Middle Eastern country has been plagued by the civil war, the second deadliest war of the 21st century, since March 2011 with an estimate death of 4,70,000 people in the Syrian conflict. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | Syria | The Middle Eastern country has been plagued by the second deadliest war of the 21st century since March 2011, with an estimate death of 4,70,000 people. (Image: Reuters)

Rank 1 | Afghanistan | According to the 2019 Global Peace Index, Afghanistan is the most dangerous country in the world as it experiences deadly attacks from the Taliban. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Afghanistan | According to the 2019 Global Peace Index, Afghanistan is the most dangerous country in the world as it experiences deadly attacks from the Taliban. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jul 15, 2020 08:35 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.