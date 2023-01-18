Budget 2023: From hike in tax exemption limit to job creations, here’s a what middle class is expecting | In Pics

1/6 Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha on February 1. The government is in the process of finalising the Budget document to be presented on February 1. Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, Sitharaman said she "identifies" herself as middle class and also understands the problems faced that section of the people.

2/6 Budget 2023 is likely to be the last full budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha elections due in April-May of 2024. Like every other sector, salaried class also have expectations from the upcoming Budget. Let's take a look at what middle class is expecting from Modi government in its Budget 2023.

3/6 Amid the global COVID-19 outbreak, many lost their jobs. In the upcoming Union Budget 2023-24, middle class is urging government to emphasize on measures for jobs creations. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

4/6 Middle-class taxpayers expects a hike in basic exemption limit, from the current Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, in Budget 2023. The taxpayers wants the income tax exemption limit to increase to Rs 5lakh, leaving more disposable income in the hands of the salaried class. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

5/6 Middle class demands to move tuition fees of children to a separate provision from the Section 80C deductions of Income Tax Act, which already covers a lot of things including investments/expenses and has a limit of Rs 1.5 lakh. (Image: Shutterstock)