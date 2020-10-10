Box office blockbuster: Check India's biggest movies, actors, musicians in terms of revenue

The Indian film industry is known for its charisma, versatility, and worldwide appeal. It also enjoys the highest viewership in the world. Moneycontrol News The Indian film industry is known for its charisma, versatility, and worldwide appeal. It also enjoys the highest viewership in the world. The value of the film industry in India in the financial year 2020 was about 198 billion Indian rupees. India has consistently been the world’s largest producer of films since 2009. (Source: Statista) The box office revenue for the Indian film industry in the financial year 2020 was valued at about Rs 152 billion. The revenue probably will get impacted due to the pandemic. However, estimates for the fiscal year 2022 show recovery. In 2019 the Bollywood film Uri-The Surgical Strike saw a whopping 876 percent return on the money invested in producing it. Dream Girl came second in terms of most profitable movies, clocking over 365 percent as returns. In 2019, the Hindi film star Akshay Kumar was the highest-paid actor in India with his earnings valued at over Rs 2900 million. Akshay Kumar was also the only Indian actor to feature in the Forbes U.S. list of the world's highest-paid celebrities. In 2019, with over 950 million Indian rupees in earnings, Pritam ranked highest in the list of best-paid Indian musicians. A.R. Rahman and Amit Trivedi were some other well-known musicians on the list. The biographical film ‘Dangal’ had generated nearly $31 million in box office revenue outside of India as of August 2020. In the box office market, India generated $1.6 billion in 2019. US/Canada leading the pack with $11.4 billion followed by China with $9.3 billion during the same period. India has consistently been the world’s largest producer of films since 2009. The country has produced 1813 movies in 2018. China was the second-largest market and the number of films produced in China has increased dramatically in recent years. First Published on Oct 10, 2020 12:10 pm