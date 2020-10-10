172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|box-office-blockbuster-check-indias-biggest-movies-actors-musicians-in-terms-of-revenue-5944851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Box office blockbuster: Check India's biggest movies, actors, musicians in terms of revenue

The Indian film industry is known for its charisma, versatility, and worldwide appeal. It also enjoys the highest viewership in the world.

Moneycontrol News
The Indian film industry is known for its charisma, versatility, and worldwide appeal. It also enjoys the highest viewership in the world. The value of the film industry in India in the financial year 2020 was about 198 billion Indian rupees. India has consistently been the world’s largest producer of films since 2009. (Source: Statista)

The Indian film industry is known for its charisma, versatility, and worldwide appeal. It also enjoys the highest viewership in the world. The value of the film industry in India in the financial year 2020 was about 198 billion Indian rupees. India has consistently been the world’s largest producer of films since 2009. (Source: Statista)

Boxoffice2

The box office revenue for the Indian film industry in the financial year 2020 was valued at about Rs 152 billion. The revenue probably will get impacted due to the pandemic. However, estimates for the fiscal year 2022 show recovery.

Boxoffice3

In 2019 the Bollywood film Uri-The Surgical Strike saw a whopping 876 percent return on the money invested in producing it. Dream Girl came second in terms of most profitable movies, clocking over 365 percent as returns.

Boxoffice4

In 2019, the Hindi film star Akshay Kumar was the highest-paid actor in India with his earnings valued at over Rs 2900 million. Akshay Kumar was also the only Indian actor to feature in the Forbes U.S. list of the world's highest-paid celebrities.

Boxoffice5

In 2019, with over 950 million Indian rupees in earnings, Pritam ranked highest in the list of best-paid Indian musicians. A.R. Rahman and Amit Trivedi were some other well-known musicians on the list.

Boxoffice6

The biographical film ‘Dangal’ had generated nearly $31 million in box office revenue outside of India as of August 2020.

Boxoffice7

In the box office market, India generated $1.6 billion in 2019. US/Canada leading the pack with $11.4 billion followed by China with $9.3 billion during the same period.

Boxoffice9

India has consistently been the world’s largest producer of films since 2009. The country has produced 1813 movies in 2018. China was the second-largest market and the number of films produced in China has increased dramatically in recent years.

First Published on Oct 10, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Bollywood #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.