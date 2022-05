Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the countdown programme for International Yoga Day 2022 in Delhi on May 19. He was accompanied by minister of state (defence) Ajay Bhatt. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “Yoga is one of the most important heritages of the country. Yoga brings new energy and new enthusiasm to our life.” (Image: Twitter @ANI)

The eighth edition of International Day of Yoga is being promoted through multiple programmes by the ministry to take yoga across the world to a wider audience. (Image: Twitter @ANI)