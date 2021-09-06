MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosAutomobile

In Pics | Mercedes-Benz unveils concept versions of its full-electric fleet

Merc is the first legacy automaker to launch such an extensive fleet of electric cars, as part of the brand’s goal to become an electric-only automaker by 2030, which includes petrol-hybrid, plug-in hybrids and battery electrics.

Parth Charan
September 06, 2021 / 05:36 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz EQG | The concept essentially looks like a G-Wagon bathed in neon and white. Merc hasn't revealed many details about the powertrain, although it's expected to carry a sub 100 kWh battery and a 4x4 system that's likely to be more sophisticated.
Mercedes-Benz EQG | The concept essentially looks like a G-Wagon bathed in neon and white. Merc hasn't revealed many details about the powertrain, although it’s expected to carry a sub 100 kWh battery and a 4x4 system that’s likely to be more sophisticated.
Mercedes-Benz EQE350 | As a slightly less expensive EQS, the EQE will come with a single motor, making 284bhp and 530 Nm of torque. Powered by a 90 Kwh battery, the EQE is good for 610 kilometres, according to Merc. Other features include advanced driver assistance system, rear-axle steering, and front doors that open automatically.
Mercedes-Benz EQE350 | As a slightly less expensive EQS, the EQE will come with a single motor, making 284bhp and 530 Nm of torque. Powered by a 90 Kwh battery, the EQE is good for 610 kilometres, according to Merc. Other features include advanced driver assistance system, rear-axle steering, and front doors that open automatically.
Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC | The EQS53, the first battery-electric Merc to get AMG power, gets two special AMG-powered electric motors which make a total of 648 bhp of power and 1020 Nm of torque. Going into 'race start' can extract 100 extra bhp from the 108 kWh battery, and propel it from a standstill to 100kph in 3.4 seconds.
Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC | The EQS53, the first battery-electric Merc to get AMG power, gets two special AMG-powered electric motors which make a total of 648 bhp of power and 1020 Nm of torque. Going into ‘race start’ can extract 100 extra bhp from the 108 kWh battery, and propel it from a standstill to 100kph in 3.4 seconds.
Mercedes-Benz EQB | The crossover EQB will get two-variants, a compact one making 245bhp and a slightly more powerful variant making 278bhp. The range is expected to be within the sub-400km mark, with a long-range version to follow its initial release in 2022.
Mercedes-Benz EQB | The crossover EQB will get two-variants, a compact one making 245bhp and a slightly more powerful variant making 278bhp. The range is expected to be within the sub-400km mark, with a long-range version to follow its initial release in 2022.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Maybach | Specced-out like the EQS is the cherry on this otherwise carbon-neutral cake and serves as a prototype where all of Merc's electric car making prowess can be in full display. It's got an advanced off-roading package, a chauffeur package and proves that Merc can marry electrification and total opulence in a way few other brands can manage.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Maybach | Specced-out like the EQS is the cherry on this otherwise carbon-neutral cake and serves as a prototype where all of Merc’s electric car making prowess can be in full display. It’s got an advanced off-roading package, a chauffeur package and proves that Merc can marry electrification and total opulence in a way few other brands can manage.
Parth Charan is a Mumbai-based writer who’s written extensively on cars for over seven years.
Tags: #automobile #electric vehicles #Merc electric cars #Mercedes-Benz #Mercedes-Benz electric fleet #Tesla
first published: Sep 6, 2021 05:36 pm

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
