In Pics | Mercedes-Benz unveils concept versions of its full-electric fleet

Mercedes-Benz EQG | The concept essentially looks like a G-Wagon bathed in neon and white. Merc hasn't revealed many details about the powertrain, although it’s expected to carry a sub 100 kWh battery and a 4x4 system that’s likely to be more sophisticated.

Mercedes-Benz EQE350 | As a slightly less expensive EQS, the EQE will come with a single motor, making 284bhp and 530 Nm of torque. Powered by a 90 Kwh battery, the EQE is good for 610 kilometres, according to Merc. Other features include advanced driver assistance system, rear-axle steering, and front doors that open automatically.

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC | The EQS53, the first battery-electric Merc to get AMG power, gets two special AMG-powered electric motors which make a total of 648 bhp of power and 1020 Nm of torque. Going into ‘race start’ can extract 100 extra bhp from the 108 kWh battery, and propel it from a standstill to 100kph in 3.4 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz EQB | The crossover EQB will get two-variants, a compact one making 245bhp and a slightly more powerful variant making 278bhp. The range is expected to be within the sub-400km mark, with a long-range version to follow its initial release in 2022.