About two years ago, Indian Motorcycle patented the word ‘Pursuit’ for their upcoming motorcycle. At the time, we expected a lighter and more agile Indian, but what we got instead is one of their biggest models yet. With the launch of the Indian Pursuit, the American motorcycle company has brought us the latest generation in V-Twin touring featuring an engine from the Challenger (a massive 1.7-litre powerplant), comfort to keep you riding on and on and a list of tech features that reaches the sky. And then there are the accessories to further personalise your ride both in terms of performance and luxury. (Image: Indian Motorcycle)

Design | The Indian Pursuit is based on the Challenger that made its debut back in 2020. The Pursuit, however, is part of Indian Motorcycle’s bagger lineup of bikes and despite its extreme similarity to the Challenger, the Pursuit adds a few nuances that make touring that much better. For starters, the chassis-mounted fairing gets a larger adjustable windshield, lower fairing, a larger double seat that ends in a backrest which also acts as the bike’s top box. The motorcycle is also available in two variants – Dark Horse and Limited – which are then further divided into two trim levels adding to a total of four versions for riders to choose from. The Pursuit Dark Horse is characterised by blacked out elements while the Limited gets chrome on the engine, exhaust, crash bars, luggage rack and mirrors. (Image: Indian Motorcycle)

Storage | Speaking of storage, the most obvious ones are the two hard-shell saddle bags and the top-box. These alone provide for more approximately 133 litres of storage space. The lower fairing also has spaces in between which can be utilised with an optional storage package. These are good for storing smaller items like gloves, sunglasses and wallets, but with the 133 litres already packed up with the main storage, we would suggest getting the optional audio package. (Image: Indian Motorcycle)

Powertrain and mechanical specs | Powering the Pursuit is a 1,768cc V-Twin monster that is capable of churning out 122hp of maximum power and 173Nm of peak torque. This is then mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This is, if just marginally, more than the Indian Roadmaster’s 1,890cc Thunderstroke engine. It gets rear cylinder deactivation for better fuel efficiency and reducing heat soak. Suspension is handled by upside down forks at the front and a hydraulically adjustable Fox mono-shock in the rear. With so much power, there needs to be that much more stopping force, too. This is handled by a dual 320mm discs at the front, each of them clamped down by 4-piston radial calipers. The rear 298mm rotor is stopped from spinning by a 2-piston caliper. With a ground clearance of 137mm, the Pursuit’s seat height stands at a comfortable 672mm. That’s’ just as well, because with the 398kg kerb weight, you’ll need all the leverage your legs can give you. (Image: Indian Motorcycle)

Comfort | The Pursuit is meant for long days on the road and with that, it becomes necessary that the company focuses a lot more on the comfort than they usually would. The Pursuit is topped with bells and whistles especially in the top-spec Premium package. As for the standard equipment, the Pursuit gets a 2-up touring seat complete with adjustable passenger floorboards, the windscreen in power adjustable and the lower fairing is ventilated for better air flow. Heated grips will keep you warm in the winter and the saddle bags are remote lockable in case you step away from the bike and you’ve forgotten to lock it. A 200-watt audio system, AM/FM, 7-inch Ride Command system, Cruise Control, Bluetooth connectivity, USB and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. (Image: Indian Motorcycle)

Technology | As mentioned earlier, the Pursuit gets a 7-inch infotainment system complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. But that’s not all. The infotainment unit is capable of giving a number of readouts thanks to Indian’s Ride Command+ connected technology. This allows for things like live weather tracking, traffic updates, navigation, vehicle health and locator services. It also shows you things like ambient air temperature, audio information, Bluetooth status, vehicle stats that include engine hours, oil change, tyre pressure, battery voltage, as well as ride data including stop time, moving time and altitude. Then there is the usual suspects like traction control, tyre pressure monitoring, LED lighting including Pathfinder LED headlamps, keyless ignition, ABS and ride modes. (Image: Indian Motorcycle)

Premium package | The top-spec trim called the Premium package is available for both the Dark Horse and Limited variants. This adds comfort and tech to further spruce up your ride. Things like smart lean technology makes use of a Bosch IMU system with ABS and traction control for better cornering safety. The rear suspension gets electronic preload adjustability, driving lights have been integrated into lower fairing and premium heated seats for those cold days on the road. (Image: Indian Motorcycle)