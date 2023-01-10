Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor India's metaverse platform 'MGverse' to go live on January 11

1/5 MG Motor India on January 10 announced that its MGverse, future-ready metaverse platform, will go live on January 11. MG has announced that their pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 will be available for everyone through MGverse. (Image: MG Motor)

2/5 MG has teamed up with Metadome to offer 3D, virtual reality-based immersive and enriching digital experience for remote visitors. This 3D and photorealistic technology is enabled for real effects. (Image: MG Motor)

3/5 The MGverse has been launched with an integrated ‘Explore and Creator’s centre, a virtual experience zone with extended customer experience touchpoints, the MG Arena including an avatar shop, as well as other options, which enable customers and visitors to personalise, accessorise, build, and even buy their favourite MG vehicle in the metaverse itself. (Image: MG Motor)

4/5 On the occasion of the MGverse going live, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “With the automotive buying journey moving online and new-age customers demanding digital products and brand experiences more than ever, MGverse, the first of its kind is creating a new era of immersive customer experiences. It is indeed a matter of pride, as we have made it possible through technology, the advantages of even greater human interactivity.” (Image: MG Motor)