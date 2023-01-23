English
    Yes Bank’s AT-1 bonds legal battle may not give closure to bond holders

    The legal battle about Yes Bank’s AT-1 bonds has big lessons for banks, regulators and the judiciary

    Aparna Iyer
    January 23, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
    If the Supreme Court upholds the High Court’s decision to nullify the write-off of these bonds, it may be giving leeway for investors to claim foul play without sufficient cause in future for such contracts (REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton)

    The saga of Yes Bank’s rescue that involved killing off a financial instrument has turned a fascinating corner, two years after the bank came back from the brink. The bank’s Additional Tier-1 bonds, killed off during the reconstruction of the lender two years ago, now stand resurrected by the Bombay High Court on a technicality. In other words, the holders of the Rs 8415 crore worth of AT-1 bonds now stand a chance to make good their loss. But the...

