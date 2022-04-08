With FIIs back, their darlings beckon

Exactly a month back, markets were in the middle of a correction. We had analyzed the global as well as local drivers of the correction. Global factors included incessant FII outflows for five consecutive months, triggered by anticipation of monetary tightening by major economies, and reduced risk appetite amidst geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, rising crude prices ascribable to supply constraints and rising demand were worsened by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the consequent escalating sanctions imposed on Russia....