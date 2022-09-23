English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live Now | Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Wind power assets — Battling the headwinds 

    Wind energy has hit a rough patch with installation and performance both slowing; quick steps are needed to help the sector gather some tailwinds 

    Abhijit Kumar Dutta
    September 23, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
    Wind power assets — Battling the headwinds 

    Representative image

    Highlights Installation of wind power is slowing; Present capacity 40 GW, against a target of 140 GW by 2030; Tough ask to reach the target in another eight years; Performance of commissioned projects also suffering; Government considering pooling wind assets for bidding; High time to give offshore wind projects a big push; A hybrid model — a mix of solar and wind — can be an option; Quick action is imperative to realise renewable energy dreams. The wind energy sector in India is facing stiff headwinds. While capacity...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Powell’s hard talk signals tough times ahead

      Sep 22, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's growth story around unstable global economy, Russia renews attack on Ukraine, RBI blamed for drop in liquidity, top 1 percent own over 40 percent of India's wealth, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers