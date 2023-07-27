Will Mongolia’s crackdown on graft unlock its mineral riches?

Jul 27, 2023 / 11:34 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The government hopes to more than triple gross domestic product from $15bn last year to nearly $50bn by 2030 and halve Mongolia’s poverty rate to 15 per cent in the process. (AP file photo)

Edward White in Khanbogd, Mongolia Thirteen hundred metres beneath the vast Gobi Desert, the heat, dust and a sense of claustrophobia are unshakeable after a rapid trip down a mine shaft in a freight elevator known as “the cage”. Yet Ganbat Tuvshinbat, a local mining engineer, grins broadly. “This is the warmest place in Mongolia,” he says of a country where the average temperature is below zero. “Here you can experience summer all year round.” Tuvshinbat and his employer Rio Tinto, the...