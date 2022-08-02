Why the BSNL bailout is throwing good money after bad

Representataive Image

The government’s decision to bail out state-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) with a massive Rs 1.64 lakh crore funding package raises the question: is this a good use of tax payers’ money? This will do several things in one go – convert spectrum dues into equity, enable capital expenditure, restructure debt with sovereign guarantee backing, and provide viability gap funding for rural wireline operations. Why is a government which is not enamoured of the public sector paying...