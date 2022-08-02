English
    Why the BSNL bailout is throwing good money after bad

    In order for a rescue package to work, it has to be accompanied by bold decisions which will seek to promote efficiency, enabling the organization to compete with private players 

    Subir Roy
    August 02, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
    The government’s decision to bail out state-owned telecom service provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) with a massive Rs 1.64 lakh crore funding package raises the question: is this a good use of tax payers’ money? This will do several things in one go – convert spectrum dues into equity, enable capital expenditure, restructure debt with sovereign guarantee backing, and provide viability gap funding for rural wireline operations. Why is a government which is not enamoured of the public sector paying...

