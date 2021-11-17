Why President Biden should keep up the pressure on the Chinese leadership

(Source: AP)

The virtual summit between President Biden and President Xi Jinping may not have achieved any concrete results, apart from an acknowledgment that ‘guardrails’ and ‘red lines’ are necessary to prevent the worsening relations between the two powers spiralling out of control. Will the relationship get better? Reports say that Xi used the occasion to tell Biden that provoking China over Taiwan was ‘playing with fire’. Biden, on his part, reiterated the US commitment to Taiwan, but also said the US...